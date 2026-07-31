ELLSWORTH—Marvin Ott is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center of the Smithsonian Institution who spent four decades with the federal government. His annual lectures provide an opportunity for citizens in and around Hancock County to learn about current world issues from an international affairs expert. At the conclusion of his talk, Marvin Ott will answer questions from the audience. Each year, HCDC co-sponsors this event with The Ellsworth American.

This month’s meeting will be held both in person at the UU Church in Ellsworth and via Zoom. Pre-registration is required for Zoom attendance by noon the day before the meeting at www.hancockdems.org. You will receive a unique link you will need to use to join the meeting.

13th Marvin Ott Lecture: The State of U.S. Foreign Policy

Thursday, August 13, 2026 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Unitarian Universalist Church In Person and via Zoom

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