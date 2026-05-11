NORTHEAST HARBOR—Maine Seacoast Mission President John Zavodny has announced the two recipients of the Sunbeam Award for 2026: Reverend Scott Planting and Andrew Davis for their commitment to the communities that the Mission serves.

Both awardees will be recognized at this year’s Sunbeam Award Gala. The Gala is the Mission’s annual opportunity to celebrate those who embody the ideals of the community and whose work has made a lasting impact. The 2026 event will take place on Thursday, August 20 at the Bar Harbor Club.

Rev. Planting served as the Mission’s president from 2010 to 2019. During his tenure, he played a key role in developing the organization’s Cherryfield campus, strengthening the foundation of the EdGE program, and broadening scholarship opportunities. For islands, he oversaw the expansion of telehealth services through the Sunbeam. He also initiated the Mission’s transition from its longtime home in Bar Harbor to a new headquarters in Northeast Harbor.

Andrew Davis, through the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, created the Davis Maine Scholarship to ensure that more first-generation college students from our rural areas have the opportunity to complete undergraduate degrees untethered by financial burden. From senior year of high school through college graduation, 23 Davis Maine Scholars currently receive support and mentoring from the Mission. Four additional Scholars will be selected this spring.

“The Gala is the Mission’s opportunity to celebrate partnership and community. This year we honor two very special individuals,” shares President John Zavodny, “Mr. Andrew Davis exemplifies the Mission’s education values by his commitment to first-generation student access to college.” Dr. Zavodny adds, “My predecessor, the Reverend Scott Planting, was instrumental in growing our service programs as well as the Mission’s organizational strength, which helped prepare for the Mission’s success today.”

Past Sunbeam Award recipients include:

2025— Cornelia Cogswell Rossi Foundation & Sunrise County Economic Council

2024—Diana Davis Spencer Foundation & Island Institute

2023 – Sharon Daley, RN & the Mission Healthcare Partners

2022 – Les Coleman & Downeast Education Partners

2021 – Acadia Senior College & Sigma Kappa

2019 – Bryan Colket and the Sunbeam “All Hands on Deck” Committee & Dr. Diehl Snyder, MDI Hospital Behavioral Health Center

2018 – Marjorie Withers & Maine Community Foundation

2017 – Robin Alden & Earl Brechlin and Alan Baker, The Mount Desert Islander

2016 – Edward R. Flanagan & Cookie Horner and Jack Russell

2015 – Joseph M. Murphy & Todd West

Beginning Monday, June 1, reservations for the Sunbeam Award Gala can be made through the Mission’s website at https://seacoastmission.org/gala/ or by contacting Development Operations Coordinator Terri Rodick at (207) 801-6008 or events@seacoastmission.org. The Gala will take place at Bar Harbor Club and includes a presentation and cocktail hour.

Rooted in a history of compassionate service and mutual trust, the Mission strengthens coastal and island communities by fostering education, good health, wellbeing, and a sense of belonging. For more information, please visit https://seacoastmission.org/