Staff and donors in December 2025. Photo via BHFP

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Coastal Kayaking Tours and Acadia Bike.

BAR HARBOR—A year after relocating from a crowded basement space to its bright downtown home, the Bar Harbor Food Pantry is experiencing both the promise and challenge of growth: more room to serve the community and more people needing its help.

The pantry is now assisting 300 to 400 households each week, with shopper numbers increasing every month this year as rising costs continue to strain local families and seniors.

The sunlight streaming through the windows at 34 Kennebec Place represents more than a change of address for the Bar Harbor Food Pantry.

It represents hope and dignity at the former Mama Di’Matteo’s, previously owned by Eric Olson.

“In this first year, our food pantry has become a bright haven that offers people who live and work in our community healthy, nutritious food; provides community members ways to contribute as volunteers; and treats everyone involved in any aspect of the operation as worthy individuals whom we value in our community,” said Director Emily Shubert Burke. “I was really nervous to come to the pantry at first; it is hard to ask for help. But the second I walked in, I felt so welcomed.”

The pantry had been in the back basement of the YWCA of Mount Desert island building on Mount Desert Street. The move brought 150% more storage space, six times more cold storage, a more central location, windows to bring in light and it is a building that has a long history of feeding people from its time as a restaurant.

“My favorite thing about the new BHFP space is how bright, spacious, and inviting it is,” said Burke.

It’s full of bright light and sunshine and so much more space. That extra space helps reduce anxiety for the people using the pantry.

“From a 30,000 foot view, not only has this building offered better operations (more room for storage, more room for taking boxes of 300 eggs and sorting them into dozen egg crates, and more room for shoppers), it has offered a bit of an atmospheric reset,” she said.

Two of the many volunteer profiles at the Bar Harbor Food Pantry

There’s still one more building loan to pay off. The pantry had to replace its roof in April. There is a sewer fix needed.

Those are just bumps in the pantry’s bigger story.

“We’re accessible and visible, and have awesome neighbors who support us in so many different ways,” Burke said.

That support exists now, but it’s also existed for years, Burke stressed.

“A huge thank you to the YWCA which was our home for a very long time! We would not be here without the donors who continually give to our work, the year-round support we receive is amazing,” she said. “And a huge thank you to our corps of volunteers who show up every day and roll up their sleeves to tackle whatever task is asked of them.”

Almost 25% of the pantry’s volunteers are also pantry shoppers, all are part of the pantry’s community.

It’s the community that makes the pantry possible and the pantry’s community?

It’s large.

The need is growing, but the care and hope is growing, too.

“The statistics are hard to stomach and they don’t necessarily share the full story. But I can tell you even as the population of Hancock County is shrinking, every month of 2026, we’ve had an increase in shoppers over last year,” Burke said.

That increase has ranged from 9-12% month to month, with January and April having the highest increases.

“From 2025 to 2026, we’ve seen an 18% increase in households with children and a 10% increase in seniors. Right now, we’re serving 300-400 households each week,” Burke said.

In the last six months of 2025, the pantry served nearly as many households as it did in all of 2024.

“The rising gas and food prices are already hitting Hancock County hard; not only are more people asking for help, but it means the BHFP has to find new, creative ways to leverage and stretch every dollar in our food budget,” Burke said.

She has the team to face those statistics and to help build better stories for people.

“The team I get to work with is incredible,” Burke said. “They are not big on publicity, but every single day they put their heart and soul into their work. They have welcomed me with open arms and I continue to learn so much from them. I wish I could shout my thanks to them from the rooftop, but they like to be very private, and I respect that.”

That first year has been eventful for Burke and her team. The pantry announced Burke as its new executive director in December. Burke replaced acting director Phoebe Denvir who replaced Tom Reeve, who resigned in 2025 after the move to the new space.

“The staff at the pantry are such a collaborative, dedicated, and fun team. I enjoy the humor we share as we work, and I also enjoy listening to the staff members talk with customers. They treat each person with such respect,” Burke said.

Burke has worked in nonprofit advancement, philanthropy, and community engagement for the last 15 years.

“Honestly, when I started this work, I was really nervous about what the emotional toll might be of seeing the face of food insecurity up close every single day. And some days are really hard. But you know what I see every day? More kindness and caring than fear or anxiety. I see people dropping off whatever they can spare. Offering to help unload when they see us trying to move a huge delivery in (before and after photos attached - a parking lot and a ramp are so much better than moving things through a window!). People shopping for their homebound neighbors. Restaurants dropping off their extras. Open Table delivering their leftovers every single week! Strangers pausing to help each other, whether filling out our intake form or loading food into a car. The BHFP is such a place of joy and hope, it’s hard to really put it into words. I love MDI; we are an island community through and through. We might disagree and squabble, but when it counts, we show up for each other. I sit in such a privileged place where I get to see so many people simply showing up to help. And they don’t want recognition, they don’t want praise, they just want to help their neighbor. I am so grateful and proud to be a small part of that magic.”

Above photo and images via Bar Harbor Food Pantry

The YWCA of MDI had generously hosted the pantry for years, but the quarters became crowded as the need for food kept expanding.

“I am struck every time I walk into 34 Kennebec Place by the cheerful mood of the shoppers and the staff. All are welcome, and all feel welcome!” Burke said.

The building’s purchase was $1,260,000 and renovations, equipment purchases, loan interest brought that cost to $1,740,000.

“The new space is bright, airy, and spacious, both on the client end and on the volunteer end (beyond the swinging doors), allowing for a more positive experience for all,” Burke said.

It’s also the storage and the ease of getting food and goods.

“The storage areas for dry/canned goods and refrigerated items in the back are more expansive and more accessible than at the former location,” Burke said.

And it’s also about location.

The pantry was a bit hidden in the YWCA’s back basement. Now, it’s centrally located in downtown proper.

“This greater visibility draws more awareness to the pantry’s existence and allows the pantry to serve more people in need,” Burke said. “It’s a beautiful, light filled space; the clients who visit feel recognized and valued.”

There’s space enough for many more products, and the pantry’s signage and organization function well to help shoppers find what they’re looking for, she explained.

“The new food pantry offers abundant space, light, and opportunities to take advantage of products from local farms and nonprofits. The pantry now stocks a wide range of products that meet special dietary restrictions. Additionally, given the amount of shelf, refrigerator, and freezer space in the back work area, it’s possible for the pantry to take advantage of large order discounts,” she explained.

The food pantry is also kept sparkling clean.

“It is delightful to walk in to volunteer at the beginning of the week and see everything clean, tidy, and ready for customers out front, and also find the volunteer workspace to be used immediately,” she said.

The increased need for the pantry’s services is linked to escalating food costs, electricity costs, fuel costs, and property tax increases.

The pantry saw 20-35 people a day in 2022 to 48-101 people per day in 2024.

In 2025, the pantry typically served over 300 people a week. That number increases in the summer.

The Hancock County 2025 Food Insecurity fact sheet released by the state says that there are 7,360 food insecure people in the county and of those, 1,820 are children. That 13.1% rate for all individuals is slightly less than Maine’s 13.8% rate.

“Given the vast amount of storage and workspace, it is both efficient and comfortable for several volunteers to tackle different tasks simultaneously. We often talk and laugh with each other while working. Honestly, I look forward to the camaraderie and humor that is in the air while we tackle our tasks,” Burke said.

LINKS TO LEARN AND DO MORE:

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE FOOD PANTRY, CLICK HERE.

TO LEARN HOW YOU CAN HELP THE PANTRY, CLICK HERE.

TO VOLUNTEER, YOU CAN CLICK HERE.

TO DONATE, YOU CAN CLICK HERE.

Or BY MAIL by sending a check to P.O. Box 434 / Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Or IN-PERSON at the Pantry or Serendipity during open hours.

PANTRY OPEN HOURS:

Tuesday - 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Wednesday - 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Thursday - 12 NOON - 6:00 PM

Friday - 9:00 AM - 12:00 NOON - Fresh Food Fridays (See below for details)

**In the case of inclement weather, we will announce any closures. Check Facebook or Instagram.**

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