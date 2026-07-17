Nicole Hertz

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—From August 1 to 26, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host its major fundraising event, A Celebration of Art Silent Auction. Join us for a kick-off reception on Saturday, August 1 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. The silent auction is held both in-person and online, featuring the work of more than 40 talented local artists, along with artwork donated by supporters with a connection to our region. Artists and donors generously contribute between 50% and 100% of the sale price of their pieces to the library. Proceeds directly support the library’s programs, collections, and services. Sign up to bid today! https://auctria.events/SWHPLibraryArtAuction.



Bid online any time between August 1st at 9:00am through August 26th at 5:00pm. Art may be purchased immediately at the “Buy It Now” price. Purchased items can be shipped at the owner’s expense. Winning bidders will be notified shortly after the auction closes on August 27th. For assistance or questions, call 207-244-7065 or email artauction@swhplibrary.org.

Auction items include oils, watercolors, batik, photographs, jewelry, ceramics, archival prints of pen and ink drawings, collage, fiber art, woodblock prints, fishing lure and decoys, a Maine cobblestone mirror with other media represented. Artwork will include pieces by Gloria Avner, John Baird, scott baltz, Susan Buell, Hamish Caldwell, Natasha Carlitz, Robert Clark, Greg Crossley, Pati Dority, Alice Downs, Denise Duzick, Jean Forbes, Ariella Hatch Tuchman, Edward Heins, Nicole Herz, Lou Davies James, Maggie Johnston, Elizabeth Keenan, D.A. Kirschner, Camille Kouyoumdjian, beth g lambert, Phyllis Lawrence, Terre Lefferts, Marsha Lyons, Jacki McCreary, Karen McFarland, Brenda L. P. Merritt, Thomas Moore, Andre pace, Greg Piduch, Patricia Pugh, Leeann Rhoades, Sydney Roberts, Barbara Roberts, Frank Roberts, May S. Salsbury, Barbara Sawyer, Robert Shaw, Barbara Shelley, David Short, Wini Smart, Marion Smith, Julie Spahr, Roberta Sprague, Christine Strawbridge, Jackie Wood, Michael Young, Diane Zito, and more.

Stop by, view this fantastic exhibit, and bid to help us maintain the services and staffing we need to serve you. Library hours are from Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Wed 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sat 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. For more details or questions, visit https://tinyurl.com/4vhw2mn5, email ArtAuction@swhplibrary.org or call 207-244-7065.





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