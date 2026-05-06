MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Local nonprofit A Climate to Thrive is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a series of community events throughout late May and June. Join ACTT for two kick off events, Community Art for a Thriving Earth on May 28th at 5:30 pm at Hidden Barn Books, and the ACTT Anniversary Concert with Maine-based band GoldenOak on May 29th at 5:30 pm at the Community School of MDI (rain location at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor, same date and time).

In the fall of 2015, a group of concerned Mount Desert Island residents gathered over potluck meals to discuss how to take action to combat climate change and prepare for local climate impacts. Out of these meetings, A Climate to Thrive formed. ACT publicly launched in January 2016 at the Neighborhood House at an event during which over 200 local community members helped form an initial list of projects and collaborations.

In the decade since, ACTT has partnered with municipalities to develop climate action and resilience plans and supported towns in securing funding and through implementation, collaborated with other nonprofits, local schools, and businesses to increase sustainability and develop locally owned solar, supported homeowners in increasing energy efficiency and accessing solar ownership, hosted over 40 paid internships for youth, developed the Climate Ambassadors program to support new climate action leaders, and hosted over 60 public programs to empower community engagement in climate solutions. ACTT has become a statewide leader in community-driven climate solutions, supporting collaboration and reducing duplication of effort between climate action groups statewide through the Local Leads the Way Program and playing an important role in bringing community-focused priorities to state planning and policy.

Throughout this decade of climate solutions leadership, ACTT’s impact has been possible through the involvement of many volunteers, collaborators, and partners infusing the vision and work with diverse perspectives, insights, and skills. ACTT is truly an initiative that grew from the community and the organization is excited to celebrate a decade of impact with the community. Celebration events begin on May 28th and continue throughout June. Events will take place throughout Mount Desert Island A full schedule of events can be found at aclimatetothrive.org/anniversary-events

The series of events launches on May 28 and May 29 with back-to-back events. On Thursday May 28th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ACTT will host Community Art for a Thriving Earth at Hidden Barn Books in Bar Harbor. Attendees are invited to explore the intersections between art and climate action with Maine-based artists and to collaborate and make climate-inspired art of their own, centered on an intention for themselves, their community, or the planet and inspired by the vision of A Climate to Thrive. Participating artists include photographer Katherine Emery, songwriter Zak Kendall (from GoldenOak Band), landscape embroiderer Emma Mary Murray, art therapist Dawn Nuding, and poet Eloise Schultz.

On Friday May 29th at 5:30 p.m., community members are invited to join A Climate to Thrive’s 10 Year Anniversary Concert with the Maine-based band GoldenOak at The Community School for Place-Based Education in Mount Desert (with a rain location of the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor). Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and some dinner and enjoy a concert for all ages. GoldenOak’s stunning music explores themes of our connection to the natural world and climate change. Ticket reservations are required for attendance and are available through aclimatetothrive.org at a sliding scale cost.

For more information or with questions regarding events, contact admin@aclimatetothrive.org or visit A Climate to Thrive’s website at A Climate To Thrive.

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