Join us for an event hosted by A Climate to Thrive for a local food potluck organized around three courses with the opportunity to dive into collaborative brainstorming on three different regional climate solutions topics: building community resilience and connectedness in preparation for climate impacts; a clean, affordable, resilient energy system; and solid waste reduction and management. We hope folks from throughout the Hancock County region will join us to consider best collaborative approaches to addressing each topic - and to enjoy delicious local food!

As this event is organized around three courses, we encourage those planning to attend to sign up for a specific course within the potluck. Thank you!

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