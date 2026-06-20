The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Window Panes Home and Garden.

MOUNT DESERT—The Asticou Hotel in Northeast Harbor opened its historic doors for an open house and neighborhood community welcome, June 16.

And what greeted them was an embrace of new ownership of a 19th century hotel that highlights historic charm combined with modern convenience and luxury.

The $28-million upgrade by its last owner—Tim Harrington—continues to the outer 17 terrace suites and the subterranean space, but the main hotel’s 50 guest rooms and 15 huge cottages are open and invite visitors to marvel in the designs and vision of Krista Stokes and Mark Cotto who have combined the historic and the natural into a palette of refined Maine celebration that resonates throughout the building.

Harrington no longer owns the hotel at 15 Peabody Drive, Northeast Harbor.

In late March, Eben Salvatore, operations manager for Ocean Properties, confirmed the hotel group’s acquisition of the property.

“We are pleased to announce that a company owned by members of the Walsh family has reached an agreement to purchase the historic Asticou Hotel in the Town of Mount Desert subject to court approval,” Salvatore had said.

Harrington, a hotelier, agreed to sell the historic hotel, that was recently renovated, for $60,750,000 to NAECO LLC. That company is a subsidiary of Ocean Properties.

“This investment reflects our commitment to preserving the hotel’s rich heritage while enhancing the guest experience through thoughtful updates and improved amenities,” Salvatore had said.

Edward Sipple is the general manager of the property.

The cottages create a village/family friendly experience.

Making sure all the facts are right before she shares them, an Opal Collection employee stands by a stairway that boasts David Allen custom wallpaper.

There’s a lovely mix of European elegance with American charm throughout the property’s buildings and landscape that faces the harbor and its moorings.

A pool with cushioned loungers rests below the main building. Blooms intersperse the green lawns.

Harrington’s Atlantic Hospitality and Asticou Hospitality LLC, had promoted the hotel as the grand dame of its properties. However, in 2025 and 2026, the company and Tim Harrington, were accused of not paying contractors approximately $14 million for services and materials after a massive renovation of the property, which Harrington’s company purchased for $7 million in 2023.

This June, staff of Opal Collections, mixed with visitors. Debra Jordan, who has worked for the company for 31 years, gave tours, greeting laborers up from Florida who were painting and drywalling areas of the property—like some of the terrace suites and spa—that weren’t quite done.

She paused on the steps in the midst of a tour to give some of the men hugs. They all quickly checked on each other, greeting with smiles, making sure everyone was doing ok.

“I love these guys,” she said. “They are just so great.”

That pause, that moment, that camaraderie and the feeling that everyone there is a a piece of a bigger story and experience has always been a part of the Asticou.

On Tuesday, Salvatore stood by a giant Henry Isaacs’ painting, near toile wallpaper created by Maine artist David Allen and a plethora of popovers. Allen’s wallpaper features custom scenes inspired by local landmarks and Martha Stewart’s Skylands estate and gardens, including her dog.

“Good to see you,” Salvatore greeted neighbors, people staying at the hotel, reporters, and a group of staff as they entered, talked, and wandered the property.

There were as feeling of refined celebration as the hotel began its next era—a mix of year-round locals (Salvatore had to head off to coach a game), visitors (one woman said when asked, ‘We just arrived from Connecticut. It’s beautiful’), and neighbors, as well as staff, travel writers, and friends.

Guests could enjoy a special cocktail as well as small bites from Dahlia's and Moss Bar’s new menu.

One of those items?

It was the chef’s “ode to the traditional Asticou popover,” according to the original invitation, which is back on the menu.

Via the Asticou

Augustus Chase Savage first built the house on the hill where the Asticou sits.

“In 1899 a fire destroyed the original inn, which was rebuilt and running by 1901 and designed by A.C. Savage's son Fred L. Savage. It survived the Great Fire of 1947. With a long history of prominent guests, the Inn is well recognized and a popular spot for vacationers to stay,” according to the Maine Memory Network.

Painting of Asticou ca.1860-1870, by John L. Hughes, ca.1880. Image courtesy of the Northeast Harbor Library via Maine Memory Network via Coast Walks.

In an interview with Jennifer Booher, Rick Savage, a descendent explained, “A.C. Savage and his father were partners and they went coasting – shipping up and down the coast – that’s how they made their living. A.C. married Emily Manchester and built his home in 1854: the house that you see there in the painting is the second house, Cranberry Lodge [the house on the right.] This scene didn’t really change for 30 years, until the first Asticou Inn was built in 1883 on that site. A.C. Savage and Emily raised eight children. And my grandfather was John C. Savage, one of the last of the children.”

According to Rick Savage, A.C. was commissioned into the Navy in the Civil War. After, he returned home to Maine and began taking boarders at Harbor Cottage, which became the Cranberry Lodge.

“He says they were the first in Northeast Harbor to take rusticators in. Bar Harbor had already been pretty well established then. There was some spill-over I would say, wouldn’t you? Then in 1883, his son Herman built the Rock End Hotel, that’s down near where the Northeast Harbor Fleet is. And 1883 also saw A.C. Savage building the first Asticou Inn,” Savage explained.

Via the Asticou

Ocean Properties began in 1969 when Thomas T. Walsh purchased Brewer’s Plaza Motel. Since then, the Walsh family’s company expanded to market more than 100 hotels and host 19,000 guest rooms throughout North America. Locally, those include the Bar Harbor Regency; Harborside Hotel, Spa, & Marina; and West Street Hotel.

The Harborside and Bar Harbor Club were extensively restored as were the historic Wentworth by the Sea in New Hampshire, which the company also owns.

“Located in the heart of Mount Desert Island, the Asticou will continue to serve as a premier destination for visitors seeking both relaxation and access to Acadia’s natural beauty,” Salvatore said in March. “We look forward to building on its legacy, working with the community, and welcoming guests for many years to come.”

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

The Asticou’s website

Travel and Leisure article

Rick Savage interview by Jennifer Booher

Unless otherwise specified photos: Bar Harbor Story.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Acadia Brochures of Maine.

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