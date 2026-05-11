ELLSWORTH — An evening of music, community, and purpose will take center stage on Sunday, May 24, from 6–9 p.m. at The Grand in Ellsworth, as FarmDrop and partners Healthy Island Project and Healthy Acadia host a benefit concert supporting the Food for Health Program.

Featuring a live performance by The Soulbenders, the event is designed to bring people together for a lively, dance-filled celebration while raising critical funds to expand access to fresh, locally grown food across the region. The evening will include a few brief remarks from partner organizations, but its primary focus will be on great music, shared energy, and collective impact.

The concert supports Food for Health, a program of FarmDrop in partnership with Healthy Island Project, Healthy Acadia, and area food security organizations. By leveraging FarmDrop’s existing ordering and distribution system, Food for Health makes it easier for food security organizations to source discounted or free food from multiple farms, ensuring that fresh, nutritious food reaches community members who need it most.

At the heart of the program is a revolving community fund, which allows ongoing purchases of food from local farms for donation. FarmDrop customers can contribute through direct donations at checkout and a Buy One, Donate One model, creating a sustainable cycle that supports both farmers and food access efforts.

This event celebrates FarmDrop’s 15 years of this work in action—bringing together farmers, families, and supporters to strengthen local food systems and expand access to healthy food. Since its formal launch in 2025, the Food for Health Program has already distributed more than 1,100 pounds of food, sourced from 15 farms, providing thousands of servings to community organizations.

FarmDrop, a mission-driven Low-Income Limited Liability Company (L3C), has been building regional food connections since 2011. Through its online marketplace and distribution network, the organization supports more than 65 farms across Maine and serves over 1,000 customers, while continuing to innovate new ways to address food access challenges.

This benefit concert offers a chance for the community to directly support a program that is already making a difference while enjoying a memorable night of music and connection.

To purchase tickets, visit https://farmdrop.us/events/. For more information or to explore other ways to contribute, contact Hannah Semler at hannah@farmdrop.us or 207-812-8265.

Celebrating 25 years, Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) community health organization working to build vibrant communities and make it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information, visit www.healthyacadia.org

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