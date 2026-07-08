BAR HARBOR — The craft behind some of horror’s most iconic stories is the subject of the next College of the Atlantic Coffee & Conversation July 14, as author Caroline Bicks shares her new book, Monsters in the Archives: My Year of Fear with Stephen King.

Bicks, the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine, will discuss her findings with Slate books and culture columnist Laura Miller. The free event takes place at the Thomas S. Gates, Jr. Community Center at 9:30 a.m. Registration is required at go.coa.edu/coffeeandconvo.

My Year of Fear focuses on five of the Maine horror writer’s most iconic early works—The Shining, Carrie, Pet Sematary, Salemʼs Lot, and Night Shift—to reveal how he crafted his language, story lines, and characters to cast his enduring literary spells. The Guardian named the book a 2026 Best Book for Summer Reading and the New York Post and Lit Hub called it one of the most anticipated books of the year.

Bicks is the author of academic and popular books about Shakespeare’s plays and world, and co-hosts the Everyday Shakespeare podcast. Her humorous pieces have appeared in the “Modern Love” column of The New York Times and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. Monsters in the Archives chronicles what she discovered when Stephen King granted her access to his private archive and talked to her about how he crafted his most iconic stories. She lives in Blue Hill with her family.

Laura Miller is a journalist and critic. She is the author of The Magician’s Book: A Skeptic’s Adventures in Narnia and the editor of Literary Wonderlands, a literary encyclopedia chronicling the history of fiction. She is a co-founder of Salon.com, and her work has appeared in The New Yorker, the New York Times, Harper’s, and The New York Review of Books, among other publications.

The Coffee & Conversation series features discussions between invited guests and College of the Atlantic faculty members and trustees. The series hosts authors, entrepreneurs, scholars, artists, researchers, thought leaders, and more. Sessions are one hour long, and include a Q&A with the guests. Coffee and pastries are served.

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