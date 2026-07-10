MOUNT DESERT—The title says almost everything you need to know! DOG MOM, by Tate Elizabeth Hanyok, is a new play that’s taking the world by storm…or maybe by the scruff of its neck. Liz, a Brooklynite having a midlife crisis, has never been a dog person. But she finds a stray dog in the alley and reluctantly agrees to foster it until a new adopter can be found. Liz soon discovers she and the dog have the uncanny ability to understand one another, and in the process of becoming a certified Dog Mom, Liz learns a lot about what really matters in life!

Starring Acadia Rep favorites Elizabeth Efteland as Liz and Mary Paola as Dog, this is a barkingly hilarious story with all the elements one would expect from the eternal tail of “Woman’s Best Friend”. Woof-out-loud funny and ultimately touching and inspiring, DOG MOM is a play for all humans. It runs Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8:00, with Sunday matinees at 2:00, through Sunday July 26th.

You can order tickets online at https://acadiarep.com/ or by calling 207-244-7260 on Tuesdays-Sundays between 12:00PM and 5:00PM.

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