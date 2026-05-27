BAR HARBOR— Along with her decades of lauded songwriting and performing, the folk musician Dar Williams - drawing on her travels to countless towns - has dug deep on what it takes for communities to endure and even thrive amid dramatic change of all kinds. (Read her book What I Found in a Thousand Towns - A Traveling Musician’s Guide to Rebuilding America’s Communities—One Coffee Shop, Dog Run, and Open-Mike Night at a Time.)

While on tour, she holds Town Talks convening local solution seekers in candid conversations aimed at highlighting their accomplishments and identifying what’s needed to go farther.

Ahead of her evening concert at the historic 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, Dar will host such a gathering at Hidden Barn Books in Bar Harbor with guests including:

Johannah Blackman is Executive Director of A Climate to Thrive, a decade-old nonprofit organization working around Mount Desert Island and, increasingly, across Maine to design, implement, and share decentralized, renewable energy solutions and climate resiliency initiatives.

Carrie Jones is a journalist, novelist and writing coach who founded and co-runs Bar Harbor Story, an innovative Substack digital news paper providing reliable coverage of breaking news and community issues and updates in a shrinking media environment dominated by clickbait.

Puranjot Kaur is co-founder of Open Table MDI, a community hub in Bar Harbor dedicated to food security and connection. Through a weekly free vegetarian sit-down meal and takeout option, Open Table MDI works to inspire strong, loving, and inclusive communities by bringing people together to share in nourishing food.

John Zavodny is president of Maine Seacoast Mission. Since 1905, the Mission has supported Maine’s unbridged islands and Downeast coastal villages with health care, education, scholarships, food assistance, and community-building programs. The Mission is based in Northeast Harbor, Cherryfield, and on the 74-foot boat Sunbeam. Zavodny previously was chief of staff and a philosophy professor at Unity College.

Andy Revkin, panel facilitator, is a journalist covering sustainability issues for 42 years, mostly for The New York Times. Based in Maine since 2022, he is also a performing songwriter and a member of the boards of trustees of Bagaduce Music and ACTT.

Hidden Barn Books, Bar Harbor

Saturday, July 18, 1-2:30 p.m.

The reservation link is here.

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