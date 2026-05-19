James Eric Francis Sr. (Penobscot, b. 1969) CIRCA 6/20/1775, 2025, Acrylic on canvas, © James Eric Francis Sr. 00595

BAR HARBOR — The Abbe Museum is now open Saturdays, and visitors can now purchase tickets online before they arrive.

The downtown Bar Harbor museum, located at 26 Mount Desert Street, across from the Village Green, is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission tickets are now available at AbbeMuseum.org, making it easier to plan a visit to one of the region’s most distinctive cultural destinations.

We want visiting the Abbe to be as easy and accessible as possible,” said Betsy Richards, executive director of the museum. “Adding Saturday hours and online ticketing makes it easier for people to experience one of the Maine Coast’s most distinctive cultural institutions on their own schedule. We invite residents and visitors alike to engage with Wabanaki history, Indigenous perspectives, and exhibitions they won’t find anywhere else.”

On View Now:

Holding the Light: Contemporary Wabanaki Photography

In the Shadow of the Eagle

Skicinuwihkuk (native land), an installation by Maya Tihtiyas Attean

Penobscot Nation Patriot - Charles Norman Shay

Waponahki Student Art

People of the First Light - Core Exhibit

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