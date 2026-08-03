Stimulation - Knowledge - Interaction - Fun

Fall & Winter Courses

Summer is in full swing, but Fall Courses are right around the corner. Today is the last day to register for the fall courses which run from August 31-November 13. There is still space in many of our amazing course offerings. Even if you decide not to take a course now, be sure to renew your membership so that you will continue to receive member benefits like advanced notice of special events. You can register for classes and renew your membership on our website: www.acadiaseniorcollege.org.

We are accepting Course Proposals for the winter term now. Winter Course dates are January 4-March 13, 2027. Course registration begins November 18, 2026. If you have ideas for a course, please consider submitting a proposal!

SUBMIT A COURSE PROPOSAL

I Can’t Hear You

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, Acadia Senior College now has audio-enhancing headsets available for use at all of our courses, programs and events. They are comfortable to wear and easy to use. If you struggle to hear in a large room, with or without hearing aids, or if you’d just like to try them out, please contact us.

TUNE INTO “MAINE CALLING”

Friday, August 7

11am

This Friday on MPBN’s “Maine Calling”, they will discuss lifelong learning and Senior Colleges.

Maine has the only statewide senior college network in the country (see below), which has offered classes to older students for 25 years. Maine Senior College Network courses cover topics including marine biology, foreign affairs and poetry — with no tests or grades. You will hear how lifelong learning enriches older students’ lives and benefits their mental and physical health.

More Learning Opportunites

There are 16 senior colleges in Maine, offering a variety of classes and presentations, some of which are free and many are offered by Zoom. To learn more, read and subscribe to the MSCN newsletter.

Did you know that as members of Acadia Senior College, you are eligible to register for classes offered by other Senior Colleges in Maine without paying an additional membership fee? Space permitting, you can register for courses and pay only the course fee.

You can also visit the What’s Happening? page and subscribe to receive email notices for presentations from senior colleges around the state. Click the Log In link to sign up.

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