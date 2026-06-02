Celebrating Our Member Artists

With the support of many dedicated volunteers and The Camden National Bank, the 2026 Art Show brought us together to celebrate 50 member artists. The theme for this year’s arch, constructed by Susan Lerner, Sydney Roberts Rockefeller and Melita Westerland, was “Sockarooni,” a continuation of the recycling theme. The artists expressed that, “Single or mated, the socks in the Art Arch ‘26 remind us of community, where all shapes, sizes, colors and pedigrees can live in overarching harmony, toeing no lines and happily kicking up their heels together.” ASC President, Jeff Dunn jauntily modeled the matching hat.

The food, wine and decorations were graciously prepared by members of the Membership & Volunteers Committee: Ann Caswell, Virginia Drewry, Donna Gaines, Sharyn Hastings, Pamela Hattem and Linda Uberseder. The Art Show also serves as an opportunity to thank our many site partners who share their space with us throughout the year.

Annual General Meeting & Potluck

Wednesday, June 3rd, 5:00pm

Neighborhood House

Northeast Harbor

Please join us for this important and fun evening. Learn more about Acadia Senior College, elect new board members, and enjoy a potluck supper and conversation with ASC members and friends.

5:00 - Appetizers and Conversation 5:30 - Business Meeting and Elections 6:15 - Potluck Supper

For the potluck supper please bring:

your own place setting (plate, utensils, glass)

an appetizer, main dish, salad, side or dessert to share

your favorite beverage

Guests are welcome, and we look forward to seeing you there!

No RSVP required.

Board Nominees & More Information

Rockland Field Trip Success

Members enjoyed a bus trip to The Farnsworth Museum and downtown Rockland on May 28th. As a special treat, artist Eric Hopkins personally welcomed them in his gallery on Main Street.

Look to our newsletters for fun programs and field trips in the future!

Save the Dates!

Fall Courses Announced: July 1, 2026

Fall Registration: July 22-August 3, 2026

Fall Term: August 31-November 13, 2026

Look for information about this year’s Clunan Lecture in our

﻿July Newsletter!

Reminders for Course Registration July 22, 2026

To help ensure you can enroll in the courses you most want, it’s important to be ready as soon as registration opens, promptly at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

Test your login before registration opens to make sure it works and you remember your user name and password. If you have any trouble, please contact Molly at learn@acadiaseniorcollege.org or 288-9500 BEFORE registration day.

Once registration opens, follow these steps to enroll:

Make sure you are logged into the site as a member.

Click the Enroll button below the course description.

If you don’t see the Enroll link, click the Refresh button on your browser.

Once you have selected your courses, click “Go to your cart” in the orange message box in the upper right corner of the screen (or the Enrollments or Cart link if the message box is no longer visible).

Proceed to the payment screen, enter your credit card information and click Submit Card Payment, or indicate you will pay by check, in which case, we will hold your space in the class for seven days. Mail your check promptly to ASC, PO Box 475, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.

If your courses are full, join the wait list. You may still have an opportunity to take the course.

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