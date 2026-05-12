ROCKLAND—Please join us for a field trip to the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland. Members are welcome to invite a guest.

Hop aboard our chartered coach bus for a relaxing ride to the museum where we will gather for docent-led tours of new exhibits. By Design: The Worlds of Betsy James Wyeth “This exhibition will center on Betsy’s built environments in Maine, beginning with her family ties to the Midcoast region and continuing to focus on three sites around Rockland: Broad Cove Farm and the Olson House in Cushing, and Southern Island, a mile off of Tenants Harbor.” Maine: A Force within American Art (1890–2026) “In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, Maine: A Force within American Art (1890–2026) is a major initiative that asserts Maine’s enduring imprint on American art and honors the artists whose vision and creativity have shaped the nation’s ongoing artistic legacy.

The exhibit presents the museum’s unique mission of celebrating Maine’s integral role in shaping American art. The convergence of two central themes—Maine and American art—serves as the cornerstone of this chronological exhibition.” After the tours you will have time to further explore the museum on your own. You can then enjoy lunch in Rockland which offers a variety of great options.

There will be ample time to visit the Center for Contemporary Art, 365 Design Store and Gallery, and the many other galleries and shops. Additionally, we have an opportunity to meet the artist Eric Hopkins, known for his aerial paintings of Penobscot Bay and Maine landscapes. He will be in his studio at 440 Main St. to welcome anyone who would like to stop by. We guarantee you will enjoy meeting him. We will return to MDI in the late afternoon.

Cost for the trip is $65 per person, which includes bus transportation and entrance fees to the

Farnsworth museum.

Learn more about Downtown Rockland HERE.

May 28, 2026

8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Reserve now.

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