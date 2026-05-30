Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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lin•'s avatar
lin•
8h

"The administration of President Donald Trump has diverted at least $67 million in national park entrance fee revenue to finance beautification projects in Washington D.C."

The Trump regime is stealing at least $67 million of national park entrance fee revenue, intended for preservation of and access to our national parks. Regime officials are redirecting park funds to Trump DC vanity projects. Another example of Republicans' obeisance to and indulgence of Donald Trump. Trump's continuing destruction of the seat of democratic government named in honor of our first president, and its recreation in Trump's image, is a materiel expression of Republicans' destruction of our democratic republic.

Donald Trump is Republicans' crash test dummy for accelerating their establishment of a white supremacist ChristoFascist state.

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Ignacio Pessoa's avatar
Ignacio Pessoa
2h

To make Trump's theft of locally raised funds even worse, his projects in DC are going to grifting, crony companies under no-bid contracts, who are botching the work and overcharging the government.

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