Courtesy Acadia Wildlife.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Acadia Wildlife Center will be hosting multiple Saturday events for the public throughout the summer.

To learn more and to register, head to this site.

The next three events are:

May 23 Kids Storytime at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

May 23 Education Program at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

May 30 Kids Storytime at Acadia Wildlife Center

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States

Free

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