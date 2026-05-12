Acadia Wildlife Center Hosting Saturday Events
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Acadia Wildlife Center will be hosting multiple Saturday events for the public throughout the summer.
To learn more and to register, head to this site.
The next three events are:
May 23 Kids Storytime at Acadia Wildlife Center
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States
Free
May 23 Education Program at Acadia Wildlife Center
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States
Free
May 30 Kids Storytime at Acadia Wildlife Center
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Acadia Wildlife Center, Bar Harbor, Maine, United States
Free