BAR HARBOR — Local flash fiction writer, poet, and creative writing educator Nina Barufaldi, in partnership with Hidden Barn Books, today announced the Acadia Writers Workshop — a summer series of place-based creative writing classes held in the sunlit loft of the independent bookstore at 31 Kennebec Place in downtown Bar Harbor.

Every Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. through Labor Day, writers of all levels gather for a guided session that draws direct inspiration from the extraordinary landscapes of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park. Participants explore prompts rooted in the island’s signature scenes — fog rolling in off the harbor, lobster boats at dawn, granite peaks, winding trails, and the wild seasonal beauty that defines this place — while engaging with short mentor texts by celebrated authors who have written powerfully about nature, landscape, and coastal Maine.

Limited to small groups of just 10–12 participants, each session provides an intimate setting for personalized feedback and craft discussion. The workshops emphasize an analog approach: pens and paper are provided for all, devices are optional (with phones silenced), and writers typically leave with several strong pages ready for further development. The focus is on slowing down, observing deeply, and crafting small, resonant stories that are rooted in place.

“There’s something profoundly moving about letting the landscape of Acadia shape your stories,” said Barufaldi. “These workshops are an invitation to slow down, pay close attention, and let the land, sea, light, and community of Mount Desert Island inform your writing. Place for me is always a form of pressure. Place shapes its inhabitants. I’m interested in what grows here both emotionally and physically.”

The Acadia Writers Workshop offers both visitors and year-round residents a meaningful way to engage creatively with one of America’s most beloved landscapes. Hosted in the welcoming loft of Hidden Barn Books, a beautifully restored 1880s barn turned independent bookstore and community space owned by Genie Thorndike, the series blends literary craft with the spirit of exploration and connection that defines summer on Mount Desert Island.

Individual sessions are $45. Writers of all backgrounds and experience levels are warmly welcome. Space is limited to ensure personalized attention. Registration and full schedule details are available online at www.practiceofwriting.com/acadia-writers-workshop.

The series runs weekly through Labor Day weekend, making it easy for summer visitors, seasonal residents, and locals alike to participate in one or more sessions.

About Nina Barufaldi

Nina Barufaldi is an award-winning flash fiction writer, poet, and educator based in Bar Harbor, Maine. Her short stories and poems have appeared in Flash Fiction Magazine, After Dinner Conversation, The Dead Mule School for Southern Literature, The Sports Scribe, Stonecoast Review, Frenchman Bay Conservancy, and other literary outlets. Recent honors include winning the 2026 Frenchman Bay Conservancy Poetry Prize, longlisting for the American Short(er) Fiction Prize and The First Pages Prize, runner-up in the Maine Crime Wave competition, and finalist in the Cat’s Eye Chapbook Contest. She co-runs The Practice of Writing (practiceofwriting.com), a platform for craft-centered workshops, essays, and community events, and hosts the weekly Flash Club on her Substack publication, @WritingwithNina.

About Hidden Barn Books

Hidden Barn Books is a curated independent bookstore and vibrant community space located in a lovingly restored 1880s barn at 31 Kennebec Place in downtown Bar Harbor. Owned by Genie Thorndike, the bookstore offers carefully selected titles, a welcoming atmosphere, and an upstairs loft that serves as a gathering place for author talks, workshops, readings, and community events throughout the year.

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