Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Maine Seacoast Mission.

Photo: Shaun Farrar/BHS

BAR HARBOR—Hayley Sawyer, 42, of Southwest Harbor, was driving a Jeep Cherokee (no model year given) south on Route 102 in Town Hill when the Jeep crossed over the centerline, went into the opposing lane of traffic, and struck a GMC Yukon (no model year given) that was being operated by Bryan Whitney, 43, of Columbus, Ohio, and heading north.

Both vehicles suffered disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Sawyer was charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger by Officer Virginia Helton.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 15, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Troy Stanwood arrested Jeremy Benda, 34, of Bar Harbor, for operating under the influence. Benda was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Justin Burnett received information from a Bar Harbor resident regarding possible harassment.

Officer Burnett responded to a dispute at a Bar Harbor residence.

Following a report of people littering from a vehicle on Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Officer Burnett located the people involved and warned them for their conduct.

Sgt. Chris Dickens assisted a Bar Harbor business with a suspicious interaction between someone and their family.

Sgt. Dickens provided someone from Mount Desert a ride to and from the hospital.

After receiving a report of a firearm that had been left at a Mount Desert boat launch, Officer Zack Kline retrieved the firearm.

Sgt. Dickens performed a requested well-being check in Bar Harbor and found the person to be checked on to be all set.

Officer Nathan Formby gave an intoxicated person a ride to their residence in Bar Harbor.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Officer Nathan Formby handled an animal complaint in Bar Harbor.

Following the termination of their employment, Officer Ted Cake issued two people trespass warnings for a Bar Harbor business where they had been employed.

Officer Lukas Keene investigated an incident in which two dogs attacked each other in Bar Harbor. Neither dog was injured and no charges were filed.

Officer Kline searched for a vehicle that was the subject of a vehicle complaint on Route 3 in Bar Harbor but could not locate it.

Following a vehicle complaint regarding a vehicle that was in Trenton and heading toward Mount Desert Island, Officer Kline and another police unit sat at the head of the island but never saw the suspect vehicle.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Officer Kline assisted the Maine State Police with a vehicle that was broken-down on the Trenton Bridge by providing emergency lights until a tow truck could arrive.

Officer Amie Torrey received a report of stolen food from outside of a Bar Harbor residence and is investigating.

Officer Caleb Mora received a motor vehicle complaint from another jurisdiction but the vehicle never came onto Mount Desert Island.

Officer Elias Burne assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department at the Life Flight landing pad in Bar Harbor.

Officer Judson Cake received a motor vehicle complaint regarding a vehicle that was heading toward Southwest Harbor, so the Southwest Harbor Police Department was notified of the complaint.

Thursday, June 18, 2026

At approximately 3:18 a.m., Officer Stanwood checked on a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of a public way in Bar Harbor that was partially obstructing a private drive. Following that investigation, the vehicle’s driver, Cassie Cloak, 37, of Orland, was arrested for operating under the influence. Both Cloak and her unnamed passenger were warned for indecent conduct prior to Cloak being transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Someone reported a tree down on Schooner Head Road in Bar Harbor and Officer Liam Harrington responded finding the road passable. Officer Harrington put some cones around the tree and notified the Bar Harbor Highway Division to remove the tree.

Someone reported a vehicle alarm going off in Bar Harbor, but when Officer Harrington arrived, the alarm had been silenced.

Officer J. Cake assisted the Southwest Harbor Police Department with a well-being check.

Someone reported a stolen or missing political sign in Bar Harbor and asked to have the report documented.

Officer Torrey searched for a man who was reported to be hitchhiking in Mount Desert but could not locate him.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor who was experiencing mental health issues.

Officer Mora took a report of possible fraud in Bar Harbor. The complainant only wanted it documented as they had already started security measures with their personal bank.

Officer Torrey took a report of speeding vehicles on Sargeant Drive in Mount Desert.

Following a report of a dog wandering at large on a property in Bar Harbor where it did not belong, Officer Kaleb Payson summoned Roland Sosa, 64, of Bar Harbor, for the civil offenses of dog at large and animal trespass.

Officer Mora took a report of a dog at large in Bar Harbor, located the owner, and warned them for dog at large.

Officr Payson performed a vehicle identification number verification in Bar Harbor for a towing company.

Officer Mora is investigating a computer crime that was reported in Bar Harbor.

Following a motor vehicle complaint regarding a person who was driving aggressively and unsafely passing people in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Soren Sundberg summoned John Vreeland, 56, of Bar Harbor, for driving to endanger.

Sgt. Sundberg authorized the towing of a vehicle in Bar Harbor that was parked illegally and obstructing traffic.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy responded to the report of a vehicle parked next to a yellow curb in Bar Harbor but the vehicle had left prior to his arrival.

Officer J. Cake moved a tree out of the road in Bar Harbor.

Following the report of a potential special amusement permit violation in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington responded and found the business to be in compliance.

Friday, June 19, 2026

Following a noise complaint at a residence in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington responded and found the complaint to be unsubstantiated.

Someone reported suspicious activity in Mount Desert.

Officer Helton had a vehicle towed in downtown Bar Harbor.

Officer Payson assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department with a medical call in Mount Desert.

Sgt. Sundberg assisted a motorist with a broken-down vehicle on Route 102 in Mount Desert.

Following a report of a customer at a Bar Harbor business having a verbal altercation with an employee, Officer Burne issued the customer a no trespass warning for the business.

Officer Keene took a report of an employer and employee having issues with each other in Mount Desert.

Officer Formby investigated a report of fireworks in Mount Desert.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

While on patrol, Officer Kline observed a woman carry a traffic cone into a Bar Harbor hotel. Officer Kline retrieved the cone and no charges were issued.

A motor vehicle complaint was reported to the Bar Harbor Police Department. “No action was taken.”

Following a parking complaint, Officer T. Cake issued a vehicle a 72-hour notice in Mount Desert.

Officer Helton took a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert but observed no issues.

After receiving a report of dogs being left in a vehicle on Main Street in Bar Harbor, Officer Burne checked on the dogs and determined that they were not in distress.

Officer Helton took a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Officer Helton took a report of suspicious activity at a Bar Harbor residence.

Officer Helton took a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Officer Burne assisted someone with locating where they had parked their vehicle in Bar Harbor.

Sunday, June 21, 2026

After a man fell to the ground in Bar Harbor, Officer Keene assisted him up and the man declined any medical attention.

Officer T. Cake spoke with some people at the Bar Harbor Police Department regarding a child custody issue and advised them that it is a civil issue.

Following a notification from an Apple watch, a well-being check was performed by Officer Payson in Bar Harbor and he found the person to be all set.

Officers responded to Eden Street in Bar Harbor for a vehicle complaint but could not locate the vehicle.

Someone in Mount Desert reported having found a dog and Officer Payson was able to locate the owners who retrieved the dog.

Officer Payson is investigating a reported assault in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens responded to a vehicle complaint in the area of the Kimball Road in Northeast Harbor but was unable to locate the vehicle.

Sgt. Dickens attempted to jump start a vehicle in Bar Harbor but was unsuccessful.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, June 15, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham conducted an escort for a local boat business in Southwest Harbor.

Following the report of a paddleboarder in Southwest Harbor who was possibly in distress, the Coast Guard was notified and Sgt. Graham responded, locating the paddleboarder who was fine and back in his vehicle.

Someone reported a suspicious man on a bicycle in Southwest Harbor. Sgt. Graham located the man on the bike and determined that he was not doing anything wrong.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside Program in Southwest Harbor who did not answer their phone and found them to be asleep but fine.

Officer Kristen Roulet performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside Program in Southwest Harbor who did not answer her phone and found that she was fine and having phone issues.

A Tremont resident called the Southwest Harbor Police Department with concerns about speeding vehicles.

After receiving a report of a bicyclist in Southwest Harbor who had run into the side of a vehicle and was laying on the ground, Officer Roulet could not locate anyone in the area on a bicycle.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

A Southwest Harbor resident reported intentional damage to his property. Officer Eli Brown has a suspect but the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office said that it is a civil matter.

Following a report by a Southwest Harbor property owner that a family member who was told to remain off of the property may return, officers watched the property but the person did not return.

Officer Brown performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside Program in Southwest Harbor who did not answer their phone and found that they were fine and having phone issues.

Following a report by a Southwest Harbor business that unauthorized vehicles were parking in its parking lot, Officer Brown advised the business to post no parking signs with a towing warning so that the business could have the vehicles towed from the lot in the future.

Following a report by a Southwest Harbor resident that a vehicle parked on private property in a spot marked for tenants only, Officer Brown advised the complainant to post no parking signs with a towing warning so that the business could have the vehicles towed from the lot in the future.

Officer Brown assisted the fire department and EMS at a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

After a Southwest Harbor resident reported an incident of ongoing harassing behavior from juveniles, officer Brown spoke with a parent and addressed the issue.

Officer Brown helped a Southwest Harbor man get back into his apartment after he had locked himself out.

The Bar Harbor Police Department passed a vehicle complaint onto the Southwest Harbor Police Department and Officer Brown located the suspect vehicle on Route 102 in Southwest Harbor but did not observe any poor operation.

Officer Brown checked a Tremont business overnight and found it to be secure.

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Officer Brown assisted an Acadia National Park ranger in Southwest Harbor with a report of a person threatening to shoot and stab another camper. The person identified was arrested by the park service.

The Bar Harbor Police Department performed a requested well-being check on someone in Southwest Harbor while the Officer Brown was busy on another call.

Sgt. Graham received a burglar alarm for a Southwest Harbor business and determined that it was set off in error by an employee.

Sgt. Graham responded to a report of a dump truck losing rocks at the intersection of Seal Cove Road and Main Street in Southwest Harbor and upon arrival determined that it was actually crushed stone. The Southwest Harbor Fire Department cleaned up the crushed stone.

Sgt. Graham performed a security check at the Tremont Harbormaster’s Office in Bernard.

Friday, June 19, 2026

Officer Brown stood by for a child custody exchange in Southwest Harbor that did not require his intervention.

A repossession company notified the police department that they had repossessed a vehicle in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Brown performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside Program in Southwest Harbor who did not answer their phone and found that they were fine.

Officer Brown responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Tremont.

A Southwest Harbor resident called the police department and asked when their hot water would be working again. The police department called the housing authority and notified them of the issue.

Officer Brown spoke with a Southwest Harbor resident who was inquiring if solar power company solicitors needed a permit to go door to door. The town office was closed until Monday, so Officer Brown could not answer the caller’s question.

Officer Brown assisted the ambulance service with a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

While checking the parking lot of the Bass Harbor Lighthouse on the night shift, Officer Brown located a man sleeping in his car and moved him along.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside Program in Tremont who did not answer their phone and found that they were fine.

Following a vehicle complaint in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell responded but could not locate the vehicle.

Officer Russell responded to a parking complaint in Southwest Harbor and resolved the issue.

Officer Russell performed a traffic detail on the Bernard Road in Tremont.

Officer Russell assisted a Southwest Harbor resident with getting back into their residence.

Following a request to speak with an officer, Officer Russell responded to the location in Southwest Harbor and spoke with the person.

Officer Russell received a complaint of harassment from someone in Southwest Harbor.

Someone in Southwest Harbor gave Officer Russell some information.

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sgt. Graham performed a well-being check on a member of the Good Morning Quietside Program in Southwest Harbor and found that they were fine.

Sgt. Graham responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

After finding a vehicle parked in a no-parking area at Long Pond in Southwest Harbor, Sgt. Graham issued a parking ticket to the vehicle.

Following a report by a Tremont resident of threatening statements made by a neighbor, Sgt. Graham spoke with both sides of the issue and resolved it.

Sgt. Graham responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

Someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver in Tremont but Sgt. Graham could not locate the vehicle.

A visitor to a Southwest Harbor campground reported that their Alaskan husky had run off and Sgt. Graham helped search the area but the dog was not found.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Eagle Lake Road

MOUNT DESERT — None reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — (2) Tremont Road

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

MDEA Arrests Three in Hancock

HANCOCK—On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, following a month-long investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity at 221 Franklin Rd in Hancock, agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (MDEA) Downeast Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the Hancock County residence.

In addition to the single-family residence, agents searched multiple camper trailers and the on-site business, Hancock Cycle. Seven individuals were present on the property at the time the search warrant was executed. The property owner, John Crawford, 60, of Hancock was not located during the search warrant.

As a result of the search, agents located over 235ggw (gross weight) of cocaine base (crack), 79ggw fentanyl, 12ggw methamphetamine, 5ggw cocaine HCL and four firearms were seized. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $30,000.

Jonathan Sprague, 29, of Milbridge, and Matthew Crabtree, 33, of Ellsworth were arrested during the execution of the search warrant. Sprague was charged with unlawful possession of schedule drugs and violation of conditions of release. Crabtree was charged with violation of conditions of release.

An arrest warrant was issued for Crawford following the search. Crawford was arrested at his residence on the evening of June 15, 2026 by Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies. Crawford was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs, cocaine base and fentanyl. Crawford was transported to the Hancock County Jail. Bail was set at $10,000.

More arrests are expected in this case.

Agents were assisted in the case by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, Hancock County Sherriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fatal Fire in Fort Kent

FORT KENT—On Monday, June 15, 2026, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Fort Kent Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a multi-unit apartment building located at 42 East Main Street. Upon arrival, the firefighters made entry and located a single adult female inside the first-floor apartment. Lifesaving efforts were provided with no success.

The deceased is tentatively identified as 56-year-old Ruth Charles, of Fort Kent. Charles was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy and positive identification will take place.

State Fire Marshal Investigators determined the fire originated in the bedroom of the apartment where Charles lived and is accidental in nature. Two competing accidental causes cannot be ruled out (electrical/candle). Charles lived in the apartment alone. Two other tenants were displaced temporarily.

MDEA Arrests Two for Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Belfast

Photo courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

BELFAST—For the past several months, The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Mid-Coast District Task Force, the Belfast Police Department, and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office have been receiving information that Larry Metcalf, 80, of Swanville, was suspected of giving out-of-state drug traffickers rides to local residences to sell illegal drugs.

On Wednesday June 17, 2026, agents received credible information that Metcalf was meeting someone at the bus station in Belfast. Agents conducted surveillance at the bus station where they observed Metcalf arrive at the station. A short time later a bus traveling from Massachusetts arrived and a male exited the bus and got into Metcalf’s vehicle. Agents working with the Belfast Police Department and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop on Metcalf’s vehicle. Following a positive alert from a drug certified K-9, agents and officers conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants.

As a result of the search, agents seized 55 grams of fentanyl and 250 grams of cocaine from Eduin Chala-Ramirez, 21, of Boston, Massachusetts.

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $29,100.

Both Metcalf and Chala-Ramirez were charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule W drugs.

Chala-Ramirez was transported to the Waldo County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in court. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

Metcalf was issued a summons and will appear in Waldo County Superior Court on August 5, 2026.

More arrests are anticipated in this case.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs like fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the State of Maine.

If you or someone you know suffers from substance, use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Maine State Police Investigating Crash on I-295 in Portland

Photo courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety

PORTLAND—On Friday, June 19, 2026, at approximately 9:08 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 northbound near Forest Avenue in Portland. The preliminary investigation indicates a commercial vehicle struck a 2007 Ford pickup truck after traffic slowed suddenly. Both vehicles became disabled in the travel lanes, resulting in significant traffic delays. Traffic was able to continue moving through the area using the breakdown lane.

The male passenger in the pickup truck sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by the Portland Fire Department to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

The pickup truck was towed from the scene by Southern Maine Towing. The commercial vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. The crash scene was cleared in approximately 1.25 hours.

A secondary two-vehicle crash occurred in the traffic backup near Hadlock Field. Minor injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.

Maine State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Washington County

CHARLOTTE—On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 12:48 a.m., troopers with the Northen Field Troop were contacted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, notifying State Police of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Charlotte Road in Charlotte.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 40-year-old Robert Boggia Jr., of Whiting, was pronounced deceased at the scene. After investigating what lead to the crash, troopers learned Boggia had been at a bar in Calais where he threatened people with a firearm. Boggia fled from the bar prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Boggia was spotted on Route 1 in Calais driving a red corvette at an estimated 150 miles per hour. Baileyville PD attempted to catch up with the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy was on Charlotte Road when Boggia’s vehicle drove by the deputy at a high rate of speed. The deputy was unable to catch up with the vehicle until the deputy came across the crash scene. Boggia was ejected from the vehicle and was located a significant distance from the crashed vehicle.

High speed was the largest contribution to the crash. Investigation into the events prior to the crash are ongoing, and toxicology results are pending an examination of the decedent. The Charlotte Road was closed around the crash area for several hours while troopers documented and investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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