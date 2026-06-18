The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Maine Seacoast Mission.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—On a spring weekend across Mount Desert Island, residents gathered to spread fresh mulch beneath a playground in Town Hill, browse perennials and herbs at a Bar Harbor church plant sale, and trade gently used sports equipment at a Northeast Harbor library—three events that highlighted the ways community members come together to support each other and the places they call home.

Though each event had a different purpose, all shared a common goal: strengthening the community while encouraging reuse, volunteerism, and stewardship.

From raising money for conservation efforts to giving old gear a second life and creating safer places for children to play, the gatherings offered a reminder that small acts by many people can have an outsized impact.

Whether with shovels, seedlings, or secondhand soccer cleats, Mount Desert Island residents found ways to give back this spring.

TOWN HILL PLAYGROUND

Fresh mulch flew from wheelbarrows in Town Hill as volunteers worked to spruce up a playground.

The clean-up was organized by the Town Hill Village Improvement Society.

Shaiah Emigh-Doyle brought over her compact tractor and she and Andrew Gervais stayed until late afternoon helping get all the mulch—which had been provided by the town—into the playground.

“100 yards was more than was needed,” said VIA President Perry Moore. “Several of us noticed Saturday that the pile of mulch in the parking lot seemed to be where kids were playing instead of the actual playground, Andrew built mounds out of the extra inside the playground. The total weight of that was around 25 tons, so it was no small feat.”

Brent Hamor, Jim Perkins, Tim and Rebecca LaFleur and their son, Randy Sprague, Liz Graves and her son, and others helped throughout the day.

In the raffle Rebecaa LaFleur won the Mother’s Kitchen card and Jim Perkins won the Salsbury Farms card.

Courtesy Liz Graves

THE NORTHEAST HARBOR LIBRARY FREE GEAR AND REPAIR SHOP

And in Northeast Harbor, families sorted through skis, soccer cleats, and baseball gloves, giving used gear a second chance at the Northeast Harbor Library’s annual event, which included free gear repair.

The event featured tons of donated bikes, skis, and sports equipment and an enthusiastic crowd streaming in during the first hours of the event.

Photos in gallery can be enlarged by clicking on them and are courtesy of Zachary Taibi

BAR HARBOR WILD GARDENS OF ACADIA PLANT SALE

In Bar Harbor, gardeners hunted for new additions to their flower beds while helping support conservation efforts.

Friends of Acadia hosted plant lovers and gardeners at the annual Wild Gardens of Acadia Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 13, at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor.

According to a press release, “Continuing a decades-long tradition, the plant sale helps support the maintenance and operations of the Wild Gardens of Acadia at Sieur de Monts in Acadia National Park. The gardens display more than 400 native plants across 13 habitats representative of those found throughout the park, making them a unique educational resource for visitors, students, and plant enthusiasts.”

The plants were enthusiastically purchased this year with the stock becoming quickly depleted Saturday and then remainders selling out on Sunday (at discounted prices).

It’s all to support a special part of Acadia.

“The Wild Gardens of Acadia, which celebrates 65 years this year, is a beloved place to learn about the plants and habitats that make Acadia so special,” said Stephanie Clement, vice president of conservation at Friends of Acadia. “This annual sale is a wonderful way for people to support the gardens while bringing home plants that add beauty to their own backyards.”

Unless otherwise specified, photos Bar Harbor Story.

Apologies for the latest of this story. We’ve had a lot of hard news this week, which meant this didn’t come out until today.

HELP SUPPORT THE BAR HARBOR STORY

When we started The Bar Harbor Story, we didn’t know if anyone would read it. But you showed up. You shared. You sent tips. Now—over 400,000 views every month later—it’s clear: people here care about their community and each other.

We’ve kept everything free because news should never be out of reach, but every one of our stories takes time to write, and your support keeps The Bar Harbor Story going.

If you value our work, please consider a paid subscription, a founding membership, or a sponsorship.

It truly helps us cover one more meeting, tell one more story, shine one more light.

Even $5 a month makes a difference. Click here to become a one-time supporter now.

Thank you so much for being here.

Founding member information can be found here.

Have questions about sponsorships? Just send Shaun an email at sfarrar86@gmail.com, he’d love to hear from you.

Share Bar Harbor Story

Share

Leave a comment