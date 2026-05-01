Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Steve Powell's avatar
Steve Powell
May 2

Marc & Marion Superheroes Both!

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Kennebunkport Journal's avatar
Kennebunkport Journal
May 1

What a beautiful tribute! It made me cry because you wrote it with love

Summer person whose dog was cared for by the good people at Acadia Vet

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