Larando Sweeting courtesy of the Hancock County Jail.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Viridian Law.

TRENTON—Multiple people were arrested Monday for allegedly breaking into two local businesses before crashing the vehicle they were in after a police chase in Southern Maine.

On May 18, at 4:48 a.m., a burglary was reported at a Trenton business.

According to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, after burglarizing the Trenton business, the suspects then drove to Ellsworth and burglarized a business there and were returning to Trenton when Hancock County Deputy Anthony Jones located the suspect’s vehicle on the Oak Point Road, followed it onto the Bar Harbor Road, and pulled the vehicle over.

Hancock County Lt. Brian Archer and a Bar Harbor Police officer arrived on scene to assist Deputy Jones with the felony stop and the vehicle fled.

According to the department’s press release, a short “pursuit ensued but was terminated due to safety concerns during the morning commute.”

The vehicle was later located in Waldo County where it failed to stop for several different law enforcement agencies before crashing in Waterville where all of the occupants of the vehicle were taken into police custody.

The vehicle was occupied by four juvenile males and one adult male, Larando Sweeting, 18, of Lewiston.

Sweeting was charged with burglary, class C, aggravated criminal mischief, class C, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, class C. Sweeting was transported to the Hancock County jail.

The four juveniles were transported to a juvenile detention facility and charged in connection with the investigation.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the business that was burglarized in Trenton was the Happier Choice, a medicinal cannabis store on the Bar Harbor Road and the Ellsworth business was Smokey Bear Tobacco and Beverage on High Street.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, May 11, 2026

For a Bar Harbor hotel property, Officer Lukas Keene issued trespass warnings to a group of people.

Officer Amie Torrey received a complaint regarding a traffic hazard in Bar Harbor but it was gone when she arrived.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with a group of students in Bar Harbor about community social work.

Officer Troy Stanwood arrested Julia Callahan, 58, of Northeast Harbor, for theft by unauthorized taking and violation of conditions of release in Mount Desert. Callahan was booked into the Hancock County Jail.

Officer Stanwood issued a trespass warning to someone on behalf of a Mount Desert business.

After someone requested a well-being check in Mount Desert, Officer Stanwood determined that the person to be checked on was fine.

Officer Stanwood spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about a harassment issue.

Officer Caleb Mora spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about dog rules, regulations, and ordinances.

Officer Stanwood spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about the protection order process.

Someone in Mount Desert reported a missing political sign to Officer Stanwood.

Officer Virginia Helton served a temporary protection from abuse order to someone in Bar Harbor.

Someone reported a broken-down vehicle in Bar Harbor, but it had been moved prior to Officer Mora arriving.

Officer Mora transported someone to a hotel in Bar Harbor.

The Bar Harbor Police Department received a report of a potential vehicle accident in Acadia National Park, but no accident could be found.

Sgt. Jerrod Hardy gave someone in Bar Harbor a ride home from the hospital.

Officer Judson Cake assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

After receiving a vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, Officer J. Cake located and stopped the vehicle and warned the driver for his operation.

Sgt. Doug Brundrett assisted with traffic control in Bar Harbor while a modular home was delivered.

After receiving a report of one man harassing another in Mount Desert, Officer Mora located the suspect and determined that no crime had occurred. Officer Mora called a taxi for the man.

Someone reported a lost traffic cone in Otter Creek.

MHL Gleason spoke with an elderly Bar Harbor resident about health concerns.

Following the report of a traffic hazard in Northeast Harbor, Officer Mora told the responsible company to clean up the mess in a timely manner.

Someone reported graffiti in Bar Harbor.

MHL Gleason performed a well-being check on an elderly Bar Harbor resident.

Officer Stanwood spoke with someone about a civil issue in Bar Harbor.

Following a complaint by someone in Bar Harbor about heavy equipment being operated at night, Officer Justin Burnett determined that it was related to nighttime road construction which is exempt from the town ordinance restrictions on construction noise.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Sgt. Soren Sundberg is investigating a report of someone passing a stopped school bus in Bar Harbor.

Following a report of a potential driver whose license is under suspension driving in Bar Harbor, Officer Liam Harrington failed to locate the vehicle.

Someone in Mount Desert reported a harassment issue to Officer Ted Cake in Mount Desert, but Officer Cake determined that no crime had occurred.

Following a report of a man acting erratically in Bar Harbor, Officer Harrington located the man, determined that he was fine, and made him aware of the complaint.

A loose dog was reported in Somesville. The dog owner was later located and reunited with their dog.

Someone in Mount Desert reported that their dog was loose but called back and reported that the dog had returned home.

Following a report of people camping in their vehicle overnight in Northeast Harbor, the area was checked, but officers could not locate anyone.

Officers performed a civil standby in Bar Harbor while an ex-employee moved out of employee housing.

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Sgt. Sundberg served some civil paperwork in Bar Harbor.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, Officer Harrington warned the driver for their conduct.

Someone made a motor vehicle complaint in Mount Desert, but all officers were busy on other calls.

Officer T. Cake took a report of a vehicle being operated erratically in Bar Harbor, but the vehicle was heading into another jurisdiction, so the report was passed on to that agency.

Following a complaint of suspicious activity at a downtown Bar Harbor residence, Officer Keene determined that the complaint was unfounded.

Officer Keene spoke with a woman in Bar Harbor regarding an ongoing criminal matter.

Following a report of a man sleeping next to the public restrooms on Newport Drive, in Bar Harbor, Officer Zack Kline responded and moved the man along.

Friday, May 15, 2026

Following a noise complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Mora advised the person involved to be more cognizant of their close living quarters.

Officer Stanwood fingerprinted someone in Bar Harbor for employment purposes.

MHL Gleason attempted to speak with a Bar Harbor resident regarding ongoing noise complaint issues but could not contact the person.

Someone in Bar Harbor turned in some ammunition for disposal.

Sgt. Sundberg assisted School Resource Officer Elias Burne with a juvenile issue in Mount Desert.

Officer Burne performed a well-being check on some juveniles in Mount Desert and found them to be all set.

Someone reported a truck with a tube dragging behind it in Bar Harbor, but no officers were in the area and the report was passed on to a neighboring agency.

Sgt. Dickens responded to a motorist’s report that their sunroof had exploded while traveling on Route 102 in Bar Harbor. Sgt. Dickens was unable to determine the cause of the damage.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake was unable to locate the vehicle.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

A man called the Bar Harbor Police Department about an issue in the ocean and he was transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officer Mora arrested Marc Simpson, 57, of Bangor, in Bar Harbor, for operating after suspension.

Sgt. Dickens responded to a report of a vehicle parked illegally at the intersection of Main Street and Atlantic Avenue in Bar Harbor and issued the vehicle a parking ticket.

Sgt. Dickens responded to a complaint regarding an improperly parked vehicle in the area of Newport Drive in Bar Harbor that was preventing other vehicles from leaving the area.

Sgt. Dickens provided a ride home from the hospital to someone in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens and Officer Nathan Formby responded to a complaint regarding an improperly parked vehicle in the area of Newport Drive in Bar Harbor that was preventing other vehicles from leaving the area.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Formby conducted an operating under the influence investigation but the driver was later released with no charges pending.

Sgt. Dickens and Officer J. Cake assisted MDI Hospital with a disorderly patient.

Officer Formby assisted someone in Bar Harbor whose vehicle was broken-down.

Following a complaint and subsequent investigation in Bar Harbor, Nicholas Duley, 24, of Bar Harbor was arrested by Officer Formby for three counts of domestic violence assault, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and assault on an officer. Duley was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Officer J. Cake performed a well-being check on someone in Bar Harbor and found them to be fine.

Sgt. Sundberg spoke with a Bar Harbor resident regarding some concerns.

Officer Stanwood assisted MDI Hospital with getting some paperwork signed by a justice.

Officer Stanwood responded to MDI Hospital to assist with a disorderly patient.

Officer T. Cake worked a private detail for an event on Route 3 in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey responded to MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor to assist with a disorderly patient.

Following a report of a possibly impaired driver in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Sundberg located the vehicle and determined that the driver was not impaired.

Officer Stanwood spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about a loose dog complaint.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Monday, May 11, 2026

Officer Kristen Roulet delivered a message on behalf of the Tremont Town Office.

Someone walked into the Southwest Harbor Police Department to report that there is bullying going on at their child’s school. Officer Roulet spoke with everyone involved, determined that it was a school issue, and a meeting will be set up at the school to remedy the situation.

Officer Roulet responded to a report of a child riding their bike on Dodge Point Road in Tremont and determined that everything was under control.

After receiving a report of a loose German shepherd in Tremont, Officer Roulet contacted the Tremont animal control officer who would try and catch the dog.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell received a report of vandalism in Tremont.

Officer Russell served court paperwork to someone in Southwest Harbor.

Following a report of a vehicle being parked on another person’s property in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell spoke with the owner of the vehicle.

Officer Russell and the Southwest Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a child having locked themselves in a car in Southwest Harbor. The car was able to be unlocked and the child safely removed.

Officer Russell attended the Tremont Town Meeting.

Officer Russell served paperwork to someone in Southwest Harbor on behalf of another law enforcement agency.

Following a report of a missing person in Tremont, Officer Russell responded and the person was located in the woods and transported to the hospital.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham responded to a business alarm in Southwest Harbor and determined that the alarm had been set off by plumbers.

Sgt. Graham responded to a business alarm in Southwest Harbor and determined that the alarm had been set off by an employee.

Someone brought a dog that they had found wandering on the Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor to the police station, and the dog was reunited with its owner.

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Sgt. Graham located a vehicle that belongs to a Southwest Harbor business parked with its lights on but had no after-hours contact information for the business. The vehicle was locked so the lights could not be turned off.

Someone in Tremont reported that they purchased a truck off Facebook Marketplace and then found a gun inside of the vehicle. Officer Roulet responded and determined that the gun was an Airsoft gun.

Friday, May 15, 2026

Officer Russell received a report of a lawnmower being driven on a public roadway in Tremont but could not locate the lawnmower upon arriving in the area.

Officer Russell received a report of a five-gallon bucket of fertilizer being stolen from a community garden plot in Tremont.

Following a report of trespassing on a private road in Tremont, Officer Russell responded and documented the information.

While on patrol in Tremont, Officer Russell saw several children riding bicycles without helmets on a roadway and spoke with the kids and their parents about bicycle safety and the law that states that children under 16 are required to wear a helmet while riding bicycles on a roadway.

Following a complaint of kids playing in a garden and damaging plants in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell resolved the issue.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

At the request of another law enforcement agency, Officer Russell passed on information to someone in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Roulet responded to a report of someone going to the bathroom in a Tremont parking lot but was unable to locate the person upon arriving.

Officer Roulet responded to a medical call in Tremont to ensure that all EMS personnel were safe.

After receiving a report of a driver that was unable to maintain their driving lane in Southwest Harbor, Officer Roulet located the vehicle and determined that the driver was looking for “the seawall” to do some stargazing and also thought they were being followed. Officer Roulet directed the person to the local stargazing area.

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Officer Roulet assisted the Bar Harbor Police Department by locating a vehicle for them. The vehicle was located and the person determined to be all set.

Officer Roulet responded to a family fight in Southwest Harbor.

Officer Roulet responded to a residential alarm in Tremont and once the keyholder arrived, determined that everything was all set.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — None reported.

MOUNT DESERT — None reported.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — (2) Seawall Road

TREMONT — None reported.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

MDEA Arrests Five People in Caribou for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

CARIBOU—On Thursday, May 7, 2026, following a month-long investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity at 206 Sweden Street in Caribou, agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (MDEA) Aroostook Task Force along with the Maine State Police Tactical Team executed a search warrant at the Aroostook County residence.

As a result of the search, Agents located over 200ggw (gross weight) of fentanyl and a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun.

Following the search and further investigation the following people were arrested.

Jose Rosado (49) Caribou – Aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (fentanyl) class A. Bail set at $10,000 cash.

Ariel Rosado (49) Caribou – Aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (fentanyl) class A and probation violation. Bail set at $10,000 cash.

Justin Murphy (41) Caribou – Aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (fentanyl) class A and probation violation. Bail set at $10,000 cash.

Andrea Tranthum (33) Caribou - Aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (fentanyl) class A and probation violation. Bail set at $10,000 cash.

Tyana McLaughlin (26) Caribou - Aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs (fentanyl) class A. Bail set at $1000 cash.

The charges are aggravated by the weight of the drugs seized.

More arrests are expected in this case.

Agents were assisted in the case by the Maine State Police, Caribou Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department, and US Border Patrol.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs in the State of Maine.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you suffer with substance use disorder please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fatal Fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON—The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating a fatal structure fire that occurred Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 258 Carvell Road in Mapleton. The Mapleton/Castle Hill/Chapman Fire Department (one department) was dispatched shortly after 5:00 a.m., to reports of a structure fire.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Washburn Fire Department and the Presque Isle Fire Department. During firefighting suppression, responders located a deceased adult female victim in the residence. The victim has not yet been positively identified. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will determine the identity of the victim, as well as the manner and cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. The house is a total loss.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Fatal Explosion at Lumber Mill in Searsmont

SEARSMONT—On Friday, May 15, 2026, at approximately 10:05 a.m., multiple fire departments responded to a reported fire in one of the silos at Robbins Lumber at 506 Main Street in Searsmont. The Searsmont Fire Department was the initial responding agency, with numerous mutual aid departments assisting in firefighting efforts. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fire in the silo at the mill. While firefighters were conducting fire suppression efforts, an explosion occurred.

Multiple individuals sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals throughout the state. Several are reported to be in serious and critical condition. One firefighter was located deceased on the scene. The firefighter will be transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed and positive identification confirmed.

Investigators are still working through notifications and confirming information related to those who were injured. Additional information about the injured will be released when appropriate. The fire departments have contained the fire, but suppression efforts are still underway. The cause and origin of the fire are being investigated by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office. Because of the complexity of the scene, the investigation is expected to take some time.

On Saturday, May 16, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the firefighter killed in the line of duty in the Searsmont fire explosion as 27-year-old Morrill Firefighter Andrew Cross.

State Fire Marshal Shawn Esler said, “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and prayers are with the firefighter’s family, loved ones, and colleagues during this devastating time.”

Sunday morning, May 17, Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal (FMO) were joined by Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team (ATF NRT). Fire investigators from both agencies will conduct a joint scene examination focused on determining the origin and cause of the fire and subsequent explosion.

We recognize the importance of this investigation to the victims, their families, the employees of Robbins Lumber, the local community, and the many agencies involved in the response. We owe the people of Maine a thorough, professional, and methodical investigation.

ATF is the only federal agency tasked with fire investigation. Therefore, at our request, the ATF NRT has responded with specialized personnel and resources, including forensic scientists, electrical engineers, computer modeling experts, and additional fire investigation personnel to support complex investigations of this nature.

We expect operations at the scene may continue throughout the week.

We continue to monitor the conditions of patients receiving care at hospitals throughout New England, many of whom remain in critical condition. Our thoughts are with them, their families, and all those impacted by this tragedy.

We also extend our gratitude to the medical teams at MaineHealth Waldo Hospital, MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, MaineHealth Maine Medical Center, LifeFlight of Maine, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the many healthcare professionals across the region who provided immediate care and continue to support those affected during this difficult time.

The impact of this emergency will be felt for years to come.

*Assisting agencies included the Albion, Appleton, Belmont, Camden, Freedom, Hermon, Hope, Jackson, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, Northport, Palermo, Prospect, Searsmont, Searsport, Stockton Springs, Thorndike, Union, Unity, Waldo, Warren, West Frankfort, and Whitefield Fire Departments, along with the Maine Forest Rangers, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, ATF, and OSHA.

On Monday, May 18, Investigators from the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) continued their investigation at the scene of the Robbins Lumber fire and explosion.

Operational activities focused heavily on scene documentation, evidence preservation, aerial mapping, and ongoing witness interviews. Investigators have now conducted more than 50 interviews, with many more to be completed as the investigation progresses. Multiple interviews conducted during the last operational period continue to help investigators better understand the sequence of events surrounding the fire and subsequent explosion.

Investigators also examined similar mill infrastructure and electrical systems to understand the facility layout and operational processes better.

High winds throughout the day created difficult working conditions on scene, resulting in flying debris and periodic interruptions to investigative operations. Drone operations and aerial photography were particularly challenging due to the wind, causing delays in some scene documentation. During the operational period, one ATF investigator sustained a minor injury related to the difficult site conditions. The injury was not serious, and operations continued safely with appropriate precautions in place.

Investigators continue to work closely with Robbins Lumber’s administration to support the ongoing investigation and, where appropriate, safely restore portions of the facility. Robbins Lumber has fully cooperated with investigators throughout the process. At this time, portions of the mill can continue operating safely without interfering with investigative operations.

Searsmont, Belmont, and Appleton Fire Departments sustained damage to their fire apparatus during the incident, affecting frontline emergency response capabilities. Mutual aid partners continue to help maintain emergency coverage for the affected communities.

CANCELLED: Maine EMS Professionals to Be Honored During May 21 Awards Ceremony

AUGUSTA—On Monday, May 18, the Maine Department of Public Safety cancelled the below event until further notice.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., the Maine EMS Board will host the 2026 Maine EMS Awards Ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State House. This event recognizes EMS clinicians, partners, and organizations across the state for their outstanding achievements and contributions to emergency medical services in Maine. These awards highlight the dedication, professionalism, and impact of EMS personnel and partners across Maine.

Honorees include individuals and agencies who have demonstrated excellence in patient care, leadership, innovation, and service to their communities. Awards being presented include the EMS Merit Award, EMS Excellence Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Community Partner Award, and EMS Service of the Year. This year’s celebration marks the 36th anniversary of the Maine EMS Awards and coincides with National EMS Week (May 17-23, 2026) and its theme: “Improving Outcomes, Together”. The ceremony offers an opportunity to express gratitude to those who serve their communities with unwavering dedication.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

Unless otherwise cited, all photos courtesy of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

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