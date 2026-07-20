Via the inn’s listing.

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—The Lindenwood Inn has new owners, but the property's pending sale created an unusual challenge for the Southwest Harbor Select Board as members worked through the inn's liquor license renewal last week.

On the agenda, the request for a renewal was by The Lindquist Group on behalf of Red Sky. The group that will be using the license is Lily Birch LLC, which has purchased the property.

Just one month after the May 1 death of inn owner James King, the Lindenwood Inn at 118 Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor was listed for sale with a listing price of $2,225,000.

In the interim, many guests who had previously booked for early summer stays had difficulties because the inn was closed and for a time its website was down. Some are still working through that process, they told the Bar Harbor Story.

King, 69, of Southwest Harbor, and Randy Murray, 69, of Holden, both died, May 1, at inn. The two deaths were being investigated as accidental at the time of the incident.

On July 20, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to an email inquiry and stated, “The cause and manner is still pending for James King. Randy Murray’s cause and manner of death is undetermined.”

New owners are listed as Lily Birch LLC, which is the husband and wife team of Diana Chiriac and Tsvetomir Nikolov out of Bar Harbor.

Chiriac will own the real estate. Nikolov will own the operating business it says on their application for a Maine liquor license.

There were no concerns with the police department or code enforcement office about the license.

“This is definitely a unique situation,” Town Clerk Jennifer LaHaye told the board.

The liquor license inspector was scheduled to inspect the inn on the same day as the sale’s closing.

The only thing that’s changed before the town is the applicant. It is new owners, but the same establishment and license.

“Our town does not have a clear policy that speaks to the transfer of ownership with liquor licenses,” LaHaye explained.

“We fell in love with the island,” Chiriac said.

Nikolov is the superintendent of the Northeast Harbor Tennis Club. Chiriac owns Aesthetics by Diana.

“This is a new venture for us, (but) we’re vey well settled on the island,” Chiriac said.

It is a new license on the state side but only inn guests will be served on the premises.

“The liquor is an amenity. It is not for making money,” Chiriac said.

The 3,768-square-foot historic inn was built in 1902 and was previously the home of a sea captain.

The inn was once the home of Captain Olas Mills, according to the inn’s website. Mills and his wife Nettie built the three-story house in 1904, the website stated.

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

The listing.

The hotel’s website.

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