Via Southwest Harbor Police Department

The Bar Harbor Story is generously sponsored by Geddy’s.

TREMONT—The installation of American flags on utility poles lining Route 102 in Southwest Harbor and Tremont that began on May 30 suffered a minor setback when Jordan Camber, who is one of many volunteers helping with the installation, was called away during the day to address a work related situation.

According to Tremont Town Manager Jesse Dunbar, the Acadia Chamber of Commerce is attempting to make arrangements to finish up the installations this week.

The flags, which are being installed by volunteers from both towns, were funded by the Acadia Chamber of Commerce in Southwest Harbor. The flags in Tremont were funded by the Town of Tremont with a 50% match from the Galen Cole Foundation in Bangor, according to Dunbar.



While it is expected that the Southwest Harbor Police Department will again assist with emergency lighting to alert motorists of the work, motorists are asked to keep an eye out for the work being performed and use caution in the work area.

BAR HARBOR AND MOUNT DESERT POLICE LOGS

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Bar Harbor and Mount Desert last week according to the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department police logs, which is publicly released information.

Monday, May 25, 2026

Officer Troy Stanwood responded to an unattended death in Mount Desert and determined that the person died of natural causes.

A Bar Harbor Police Department cruiser was backed into by another Bar Harbor Police Department cruiser on Firefly Lane in Bar Harbor. There was minimal damage as a result.

Officer Stanwood gave a ride along to a law enforcement applicant in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Chris Dickens conducted a civil standby while someone vacated employee housing in Bar Harbor.

Sgt. Dickens located a vehicle that was parked in a travel lane on Main Street in Bar Harbor. The owner of the vehicle returned back to the vehicle prior to the towing service arriving.

Officer Stanwood assisted a motorist with a broken-down vehicle on Eden Street in Bar Harbor.

Officer Caleb Mora assisted another law enforcement agency in Southwest Harbor while they conducted a criminal investigation.

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer Lukas Keene summoned Jahmahl Field, 28, of Jamaica, for criminal speed, failure to register a motor vehicle, and some civil violations.

Following the report of a hypodermic needle on the sidewalk in Bar Harbor, Officer Amie Torrey located the needle and disposed of it.

Officer Stanwood responded to a report of a dog in a hot car in Bar Harbor and found the owner present when he arrived.

Officer Torrey handled a complaint between neighbors regarding a dog in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey took a report of vehicles failing to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about a local business.

Officer Torrey took a complaint regarding traffic backing up on Eden Street in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about problems at a local business.

Officer Nathan Formby issued a trespass warning to someone in Bar Harbor at the request of the person living at the location.

Officer Virginia Helton handled a noise complaint in Bar Harbor.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Following a request by a family member, Officer Formby checked on someone in Bar Harbor and found them to be okay.

Officer Kaleb Payson took a speeding complaint in Mount Desert and forwarded the information to Sgt. Dickens so that the area could be added to the directed patrols list.

Officer Ted Cake spoke to someone in Bar Harbor about a scam and documented the information.

Someone reported damage at a residence in Mount Desert and Officer T. Cake determined that it was not vandalism and had been caused by accident.

Officer T. Cake is investigating a reported assault in Mount Desert.

Officer Liam Harrington assisted a Bar Harbor business with getting documents signed at the Ellsworth District Court.

Officer Payson responded to a parking issue in Mount Desert, but it had been resolved before he arrived.

Mental Health Liaison Melissa Gleason spoke with someone in Bar Harbor about traffic concerns.

Following a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Payson was unable to locate the vehicle.

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Officer Payson responded to a parking issue in Mount Desert, but the vehicles had left before he arrived.

Sgt. Soren Sundberg is investigating a report of some suspicious activity in Bar Harbor.

Bar Harbor Animal Control Officer Scott Pinkham took a report of an abandoned cat in downtown Bar Harbor but could not locate the cat.

Officer Liam Harrington investigated a reported parking issue in Northeast Harbor and found the vehicle to be legally parked.

A parking enforcement officer responded to a report of an illegally parked vehicle on West Street in Bar Harbor.

Someone called the Bar Harbor Police Department to report a neighbor in Bar Harbor who may be driving without a license. Officer T. Cake told the person to call back if they see the person in question driving.

Officer T. Cake assisted another agency in Bar Harbor with getting some court paperwork signed.

Officer Payson documented a trespassing complaint made by someone in Bar Harbor.

Officer Justin Burnett performed a security check at a Mount Desert business.

Friday, May 29, 2026

Officer Elias Burne assisted a motorist with a flat tire on Spring Street in Bar Harbor.

MHL Gleason checked on a Bar Harbor resident at the request of the Bar Harbor Fire Department and found them to be okay.

Officer Torrey assisted a local business in Bar Harbor with getting paperwork signed. Following a motor vehicle complaint in Bar Harbor, Officer Mora located the vehicle and deemed the driver to not be impaired.

Officer Torrey is investigating a report by a Bar Harbor resident of a stolen bank card.

Sgt. Dickens assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department with a medical call on Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor.

A man reported finding a lost dog in Bar Harbor and the dog owner came to pick it up.

Officer Judson Cake is investigating a reported theft in Bar Harbor.

Officer Helton assisted the Mount Desert Fire Department with a medical call in Mount Desert.

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Officer Torrey assisted someone in Mount Desert with locating their vehicle.

Following a report of a loose dog in Bar Harbor, Sgt. Sundberg could not locate any loose dogs.

Officer Torrey investigated a report of trespassing in Mount Desert and determined that the owner had given the person permission to be there.

Sgt. Sundberg performed a taxi inspection in Bar Harbor.

Following a 911 call from a woman who could not find her vehicle in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake helped the woman locate her vehicle.

Following a traffic stop in Bar Harbor, Officer J. Cake summoned Marco A. Cervantes, 26, of Texas, for operating without a license.

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Officer J. Cake received a noise complaint in Bar Harbor and determined that it was unsubstantiated.

Officer Burnett arrested Joseph Macquinn, 59, of Bar Harbor, in Bar Harbor, for a warrant charging failure to appear in court. Macquinn was transported to the Hancock County Jail.

Sgt. Sundberg took a report of a vehicle that was playing loud music in Bar Harbor but could not locate the vehicle.

Sgt. Sundberg assisted the Bar Harbor Fire Department on a medical call in Bar Harbor.

Officer Torrey took a report of injured birds in Bar Harbor, but the birds flew off prior to her arrival.

Sgt. Dickens and Officer Helton responded to a report of a possible domestic disturbance in the area of School Street in Bar Harbor and determined that it was a verbal argument only.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR AND TREMONT

File photo BHS

The following incidents occurred in Southwest Harbor or Tremont last week according to the Southwest Harbor Police Department police log, which is publicly released information.

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Sgt. Rick Graham assisted another agency in Southwest Harbor.

Following a report regarding a woman who was sitting on the side of Main Street in Southwest Harbor, Officer Kristen Roulet responded and after speaking with the woman determined that she was fine and gave her a ride back to her residence.

The police department received a burglary alarm at a Southwest Harbor business, but it was cancelled by an employee of the business.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Officer Bradley Russell responded to a parking issue in Southwest Harbor, spoke with the owner of the vehicle, and resolved the issue.

Following a disorderly conduct complaint in Tremont, Officer Russell responded and after speaking with everyone involved, summoned Candace L. Dornfeld, 76, of Tremont, for assault.

After responding to a parking complaint in Southwest Harbor, Officer Russell could find no issues.

Someone in Southwest Harbor reported a dog on the loose, but Officer Russell could not locate the loose dog.

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Sgt. Graham checked on someone in Southwest Harbor who was reported to be suspicious.

Sgt. Graham performed a requested well-being check on a Southwest Harbor resident. No disposition was given.

Sgt. Graham investigated a reported dog bite that occurred in Southwest Harbor.

A Southwest Harbor business owner reported several thousand dollars in damage that had been done at the business overnight by deer.

Officer Eli Brown attempted to serve paperwork to a Southwest Harbor resident, but the person was not at home.

Following the report of a vehicle making bad passes and heading toward Southwest Harbor on Route 102, Officer Brown located the vehicle, stopped it, and told the driver to be more aware of his driving after informing him of the complaint.

A Southwest Harbor property owner reported seeing someone on his security camera. Officer Brown investigated the complaint and determined that the person on the camera was the tenant.

Following a speeding vehicle complaint on Seal Cove Road in Southwest Harbor, Officer Brown could not locate the vehicle.

Officer Brown conducted a property check in Tremont and found the property to be secure.

Friday, May 29, 2026

A Southwest Harbor business called the police department to ask about a vehicle that had been parked in the business parking lot for two days. Sgt. Graham told the business that it could have the vehicle towed.

A juvenile called the Southwest Harbor Police Department and spoke to Officer Roulet regarding an ongoing case.

Following a report of a juvenile ringing doorbells and running away in Southwest Harbor, Officer Roulet was able to identify the juvenile and notify that “proper adult.”

Officer Roulet attempted to serve paperwork to someone in Southwest Harbor but nobody was home.

Saturday, May 30, 2026

The Southwest Harbor police and fire departments assisted the Southwest Harbor and Tremont Chamber of Commerce with traffic control while flags were installed on utility poles along the road.

The Southwest Harbor police and fire departments responded with the ambulance service to a medical call in Southwest Harbor.

After the police department received a 911 call and a regular call, both regarding the same disorderly event on a Southwest Harbor road, Officer Russell responded and investigated the issue.

Following a report of gunshots in the backyard of a Tremont residence, Officer Russell responded and determined that it was fireworks. The person shooting off the fireworks was made aware of and warned for violating the Town’s fireworks ordinance.

Officer Russell responded to a residential alarm in Southwest Harbor and determined that it was a false alarm.

After someone reported a tour van having been parked on the shoulder of a roadway in Southwest Harbor for a substantial part of the day, Officer Russell contacted the owner of the van and made sure that everyone was all set.

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sgt. Graham assisted the ambulance service on a medical call in Tremont.

Sgt. Graham checked on a vehicle that had been left unattended at the Seal Cove picnic area in Tremont and found that it was all set.

Someone reported losing their wallet at a Tremont store. Sgt. Graham is investigating after store surveillance footage showed someone picking up the wallet and taking it.

Monday, June 1, 2026

A utility worker reported a deer lying in a ditch on the side of a Southwest Harbor road and said that they couldn’t tell if it was injured or not. When Officer Brown responded, he found a fawn that was able to stand on its own and walk away.

The Southwest Harbor Police Department received an alarm from a Southwest Harbor bank around opening time, but the alarm company stated that it was a false alarm.

Officer Brown performed a well-being check on a Good Morning Quiet Side program participant in Southwest Harbor and found them to be okay.

Due to time constraints, we do not write about car/deer crashes or minor vehicle crashes such as parking lot or parked vehicle/moving vehicle collisions. We do realize that many readers are interested in car/deer collisions, so we will be listing them by town and roadway here.

BAR HARBOR — (1) Main Street

MOUNT DESERT — (1) No street location given

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — None reported.

TREMONT — None reported.

STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASES

These are the Maine State Police press releases from the last few days. The Bar Harbor Story will include these each week though most (and sometimes all) do not occur on Mount Desert Island.

Fire Marshal’s Office Releases Preliminary Findings in Robbins Lumber Fire and Explosion Investigation

SEARSMONT—Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators and ATF Special Agents worked throughout the Memorial Day weekend at the scene of the Robbins Lumber fire and explosion in Searsmont. During that time, personnel paused to honor Morrill Firefighter Andrew Cross and remember military members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

The Office of State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team began demobilization operations on Monday following completion of the initial scene examination. While the on-scene phase of the investigation concluded, the investigation itself remains active and ongoing. Over the weekend, crane operations were completed to lift and move the silo structure, allowing investigators access to areas critical to the scene examination and the evidence recovery effort.

Based on the information obtained to date, the cause of the fire is considered accidental. Investigators believe the fire originated in the area of the unloader mechanism at the base of the silo. Before fire suppression operations could fully contain the smoldering fire, a rapid ignition of suspended particulate material resulted in an explosion within the silo. Investigators determined during the explosion that the silo lifted from its concrete base, releasing large amounts of sawdust and additional particulate material. The silo then toppled over, at which point the surrounding area became rapidly engulfed in fire. The fire rapidly spread to adjacent buildings and structures within the mill complex, contributing to the extensive damage to multiple buildings.

In the coming months, investigators will return to the facility to conduct a more detailed examination of the unloader systems, which may include additional testing in coordination with insurance representatives and additional technical experts to further identify a cause. Investigators also determined the facility’s fire suppression system, which was located near the top of the silo, did not activate because temperatures at that elevation did not reach the activation threshold after the fire originated at the base of the silo.

The investigation is expected to remain open while follow-up analysis, testing, reports, and coordination continue. Freedom of Access Act (FOAA) requests related to the investigation will be directed to the ATF. The Office of State Fire Marshal will be coordinating with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) regarding firefighter safety and has initiated the line-of-duty death review processes.

Additionally, investigators learned through interviews that John Ward, initially identified as a mill employee, responded as a member of the Lincolnville Fire Department, and was not affiliated with the mill.

Our thoughts remain with Firefighter Cross’s family, fellow firefighters, and the injured individuals continuing their recovery.

Fire Marshal’s Office Determines Cause of Wilton Fire

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

WILTON—On Sunday, May 24, 2026, at approximately 6:57 p.m., the Wilton Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 430 Main Street in Wilton. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions on the rear right side of the three-story wood-frame building. The structure housed Chaos Coffee Café on the first floor, with a rental unit and an apartment located on the second and third floors. The fire caused extensive damage to the rear portion of the café and food preparation area.

Smoke, heat, overhaul, and water damage extended throughout the building, rendering the structure uninhabitable. A female tenant sustained smoke inhalation and was transported from the scene by Maine Health Ambulance to Maine Health Franklin Hospital in Farmington, where she was treated and released.

The Farmington, Jay, East Dixfield, and Chesterville Fire Departments provided mutual aid assistance to the Wilton Fire Department. No firefighter injuries were reported during suppression operations. Fire Marshal Investigators determined the origin of the fire to be in the first-floor food preparation area at a coffee roaster. The fire has been classified as accidental in nature.

MDEA Arrests Two in Thomaston for Drug Trafficking

THOMASTON—On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Mid-Coast Task Force office, along with members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, received information about suspicious activity and suspected drug trafficking on the island of Vinalhaven. This information concerned drug trafficking on the ferry from Vinalhaven to Rockland as well. An investigation ensued in which a suspected vehicle occupied by Mariah Grover, 22, of Texas and Maine, and Jefferson Arias, 27, of Texas and Maine, was identified.

As a result of this investigation, Knox County Sheriff’s Department personnel conducted a traffic stop in the town of Thomaston. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 66 grams of suspected cocaine, a .45 caliber handgun, $9,500 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as other items indicative of drug trafficking.

Grover was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with trafficking in scheduled W drugs (cocaine). Grover is being held on $50,000 cash bail and was expected to make an initial appearance in court on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Arias was also transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs (cocaine). Arias is being held on $75,000 cash bail and was expected to make an initial appearance in court on Friday, May 29, 2026.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MDEA Arrests Two in Westbrook for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

WESTBROOK—On Thursday, May 28, 2026, agents from MDEA’s Cumberland District Task Force initiated an investigation into a hotel at the Portland/Westbrook line. Agents had received information from the public stating there was suspected drug trafficking at that location.

MDEA agents coordinated with members of the Westbrook Police Department as well as the Portland Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU). While monitoring the area, two individuals were identified as they entered a vehicle and left the location. Westbrook Police subsequently stopped the vehicle on Larrabee Road in Westbrook.

A roadside investigation was initiated, and several suspicious items were observed in plain view. Agents and Westbrook Police located and seized 363 grams of suspected cocaine base (crack), approximately $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds, as well as several other items indicative of drug trafficking. Cocaine base (crack) currently sells for between $80-$120 per gram on the street.

Amanuel Sentayehu, 29, of Westbrook was arrested during the traffic stop and transported to the Cumberland County Jail where he is being held on $15,000.00 cash bail. Sentayehu was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs (cocaine base)was expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Aria Pomerleau, 30, of Bridgton, was also arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Jail where she is being held on $32,500.00 cash bail. Pomerleau was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs (cocaine base), falsifying physical evidence, as well as two outstanding arrest warrants (failure to appear). Pomerleau was expected to make her first appearance in court on Friday, May 29, 2026.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MDEA Arrests Man in Winthrop for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

WINTHROP—On Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2026, agents assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcements South Central District Task Force executed a search warrant at a Winthrop motel. The search warrant was based on a month’s long investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine, which included undercover purchases of fentanyl and cocaine.

As a result of the search warrant, agents located and seized 180ggw (gross gram weight) of cocaine, 20ggw of fentanyl, and $1660 in suspected drug proceeds. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $20,000.

Jorge Luis Franco Mejia, 31, of the Dominican Republic was taken into custody without incident and charged with class A aggravated trafficking schedule W drugs cocaine HCl and fentanyl. Mejia’s bail was set at $100,000.

More arrests and charges are expected based on this investigation.

Maine Drug Enforcement’s South Central Task Force was assisted by the Winthrop Police Department and a Maine State Police K-9 Unit.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The MDEA stands committed to working with all federal, state, county, and local law enforcement partners in order to continue to identify and disrupt drug trafficking organizations who are attempting to distribute illicit drugs like fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in the State of Maine.

If you or someone you know suffers from substance, use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for a list of resources available in your area.

If you have information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in your community, you are urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement office closest to you or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or by calling the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Suspicious Fire in Cornish

CORNISH—On May 25, 2026, at approximately 10:47 p.m., the Cornish Fire Department responded to 32 Old Pine Road in Cornish for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews determined that the two-story residence had been occupied by a single individual at the time of the fire. It was determined this occupant lived in the front half of the structure. The occupant was able to safely escape without injury.

The rear portion of the residence which was unfinished sustained significant fire damage. Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal responded to the scene that evening and determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

Since the incident, investigators have conducted an examination of the fire scene, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed surveillance video as part of the ongoing investigation. The Office of State Fire Marshal was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three male individuals. Investigators wished to speak with these individuals regarding the fire in Cornish.

On May 29, the Office of State Fire Marshal would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance. As a result of information received, the individuals in the video have been identified.

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, 18-year-old Pather Joyce, of Cornish, was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of arson and one count of failing to control/report a dangerous fire in connection with the fire that occurred at 32 Old Pike Road in Cornish on the night of May 25, 2026.

The three individuals have been identified. Investigators have contacted all three and determined they are not suspects in the fire. The investigation revealed that Joyce acted alone. He is currently being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. The investigation remains ongoing.

HANCOCK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The following are the public releases from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Each image can be clicked on and expanded.

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