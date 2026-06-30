BAR HARBOR — We’re thrilled to offer another community presentation by Ag Allies this year! Ag Allies is a statewide organization working with farmers and landowners to preserve habitat for ground nesting bird species such as bobolinks, savanna sparrows and other native wildlife. In this walk and talk director/founder Laura Lecker and farm manger April Nugent will discuss this conservation program and how we’re engaging with it on the farm. We’ll walk our project site fields to observe the birds there, learn more about their amazing life cycles and the importance of preserving space for wildlife on working farms!

Event Details:

Where: Peggy Rockefeller Farm the field at 660 Norway drive

Parking is available here in front of our barn with the red roof.

When: 8 am July 3

What to bring:Folks should come prepared by dressing for the weather and wearing closed toe shoes. We’d recommend also bring along a bag to hold any sunscreen, water, cameras etc people would like to use. This is a free event but we encourage folks to donate to Ag Allies and/or the farm.

Folks can rsvp by emailing at anugent@coa.edu or texting the farm phone at 207 610 0552. Having a headcount allows us to figure out how best to manage our time during this event.

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