Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
13h

Epitomizing ‘You can’t get theah from heah’😂

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
13h

That AI ad graphic looks like a composite of Bucksport, Belfast, Camden & I dunno what else. But I can't ID any Baa Haabaa in it.

The first picture is even more of a hoot. Not only is the lower half of the east side of MDI missing, but they seem to think there are a lot of lakes in the mountains!

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