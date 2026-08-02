Always Classic: Join us August 4 for the Grammy winning Parker Quartet, 7:30 pm: Todd Crow Ensemble adds new voice, Nina Bernat, double bass.
MOUNT DESERT—Concertgoers enjoyed the Todd Crow ensemble with Stephanie Chase, Dov Scheindlin, Mark Shuman, and Nina Bernat July 28. The concert was a celebration of the quintet of chamber music voices with strings and the piano, adding Nina on the double bass this year. Our next concert will be the Parker String Quartet on Tuesday, August 4, as the Mt Desert Festival of Chamber Music continues its season at 7:30 PM at The Neighborhood House. The Quartet won the Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance in 2011.
The Parker String Quartet with Todd Crow, piano, will play:
Joseph Haydn’s Piano Trio in E major, Hob. XV/28 Paul Wiancko’s Strange Beloved Land.
“Strange Beloved Land” was commissioned by the Great Lakes Chamber Music Fesitval for the Parker Quartet and premiered by them in June 2013.
and Franz Schubert’s String Quartet in G Major, D. 887.
Dov, Stephanie, Todd, Nina, and Mark, receive rapid and heartfelt applause for their performance of Franz Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667. Nina enjoyed her first appearance at the Festival and loved visiting Maine. Concertgoers appreciated the new voice of the double bass, joined with the annual tradition of Todd’s invited friends. July 28, 2026.
Join Us this Summer:
Venue: The Neighborhood House, NE Harbor
Tickets: Single tickets available online
Donate: Please help support the Festival and make a donation today
207 266-2550
Upcoming concerts, don’t miss:
August 11, Escher Quartet
Mozart, Zemlinsky, Dvorak
August 18, Ariel Quartet and Moran Katz, clarinetist
Brahms