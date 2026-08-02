MOUNT DESERT—Concertgoers enjoyed the Todd Crow ensemble with Stephanie Chase, Dov Scheindlin, Mark Shuman, and Nina Bernat July 28. The concert was a celebration of the quintet of chamber music voices with strings and the piano, adding Nina on the double bass this year. Our next concert will be the Parker String Quartet on Tuesday, August 4, as the Mt Desert Festival of Chamber Music continues its season at 7:30 PM at The Neighborhood House. The Quartet won the Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance in 2011.

The Parker String Quartet with Todd Crow, piano, will play:

Joseph Haydn’s Piano Trio in E major, Hob. XV/28 Paul Wiancko’s Strange Beloved Land.

“Strange Beloved Land” was commissioned by the Great Lakes Chamber Music Fesitval for the Parker Quartet and premiered by them in June 2013.

and Franz Schubert’s String Quartet in G Major, D. 887.

Dov, Stephanie, Todd, Nina, and Mark, receive rapid and heartfelt applause for their performance of Franz Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667. Nina enjoyed her first appearance at the Festival and loved visiting Maine. Concertgoers appreciated the new voice of the double bass, joined with the annual tradition of Todd’s invited friends. July 28, 2026.

Join Us this Summer:

www.mtdesertfestival.org

tickets@mtdesertfestival.org

207 266-2550

Upcoming concerts, don’t miss:

August 11, Escher Quartet

Mozart, Zemlinsky, Dvorak

August 18, Ariel Quartet and Moran Katz, clarinetist

Brahms

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