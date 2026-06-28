America at 250 - Still a Beacon of Hope

Hello, this is Representative Amanda Collamore with this week’s Republican Address.

As our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on something that often gets overlooked.

If you turn on the television or scroll through social media, it’s easy to believe America is defined by division, dysfunction, and decline. We hear constantly about what’s wrong with our country, but far less about what’s right.

This month, hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world have come to the United States for the FIFA World Cup. Many arrived expecting the America they’d seen portrayed in headlines and online. Instead, they’ve experienced something very different.

They’ve found welcoming communities, friendly people, beautiful landscapes, and a nation that continues to offer hope and opportunity. They’re seeing what generations of immigrants, visitors, and dreamers have long discovered: America is still a place where people come to build a better future.

The United States has never been perfect. It wasn’t in 1776, and it isn’t today.

But our Founders created something extraordinary. They established a nation built on the enduring truth that our rights come from God, not government, and that every person is created equal in dignity and worth. Those principles have carried our nation through wars, economic hardship, political disagreements, and moments that tested us.

Since the beginning, America has continued moving forward because we’ve never stopped believing tomorrow can be better than today.

I believe we’re seeing that spirit renewed. Americans are rediscovering the value of strong communities, safe neighborhoods, economic opportunity, and pride in our shared history. That doesn’t mean ignoring our challenges. It means meeting them with confidence instead of cynicism.

Here in Maine, that lesson is just as important.

We have hardworking people, strong communities, abundant natural resources, and a quality of life that’s among the best in the nation. Our future should be defined not by what can’t be done, but by what we can accomplish together.

As we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, let’s remember that our story has always been one of perseverance, self-government, opportunity, and hope.

Sometimes it takes seeing our country through the eyes of a visitor to remind us of what an extraordinary nation we call home.

May we preserve that legacy, strengthen it, and pass it on to the generations that follow.

Thank you for listening. This has been Representative Amanda Collamore with this week’s Republican Address.

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Representative Amanda Collamore

of Pittsfield is currently serving her third term representing House District 68, which includes the towns of Burnham, Clinton, Pittsfield and Troy. She serves on the Lead Republican on the 132nd Legislature’s Housing and Economic Development Committee. In the 131stLegislature, she was the ranking member on the Joint Standing Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement, and Business.

Rep. Collamore received her degree in Early Childhood Education at Kennebec Valley Community College and is currently working on a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Mathematics.

Amanda is the Workforce Development Manager at the Advanced Structures and Composites Center at the University of Maine. She is also a small business owner, running a strategy consulting business and a property management business. Amanda is passionate about helping people and regularly donates her time and resources to non-profit organizations including the homeless shelters, food banks/cupboards, community events (i.e. the Central Maine Egg Festival), and the Relay for Life, an organization very important to her.

Distributed by the House Republican Office

2 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0002

Office: (207) 287-1440

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