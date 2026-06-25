Southwest Harbor - Join us for an author talk with Jennifer K. Breedlove on Tuesday, July 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Minotaur Books/Mystery Writers of America First Crime Novel Award winner Jennifer K. Breedlove brings coastal Maine to life in Murder Will Out, a lighter, modern gothic mystery that’s as atmospheric as it is heart-warming. Registration recommended for this in-person only program.

Breedlove will speak about her visits to La Rochelle and The Turrets, both of which inspired Cameron House and its role in the story. She will also explore the resurgence of Gothic themes in contemporary fiction: stories of shadowy threats, supernatural echoes, brooding old houses that seem to have a mind of their own, and a past that won’t stay buried.

“The juxtaposition of the austere beauty of the Maine islands with the history of those who built their ornate cottages on the granite coastline made this Gothic flavor almost inevitable for me—the setting demands to become a character, and I found it irresistible.”







Jennifer K. Breedlove is a Chicago area composer, conductor, author, editor, and educator. A frequent visitor to Downeast Maine since childhood, she has an enduring affection for the wild beauty of the coastal islands and the warmth of the people who make their homes there. Her debut novel, Murder Will Out, won the Minotaur Books/Mystery Writers of America First Crime Novel Award, and was also a finalist for the Killer Nashville Claymore Award.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/4w3k67c9, call 207-244-7065, or email programs@swhplibrary.org.

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