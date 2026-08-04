Courtesy of College of the Atlantic/Allied Whale

BAR HARBOR — Following a recent surge in near-shore humpback whale activity along the Maine coast, researchers are asking boaters to safely share photographs and sighting information while keeping whales at legal viewing distances.

College of the Atlantic Allied Whale encourages observers who can maintain legal distances to photograph whale tail flukes, dorsal fins, or any distinctive markings. They recommend submitting the photographs, along with the date, time, and location of the sighting, to their online portal at go.coa.edu/whalephotos.

Every submission has the potential to become part of Allied Whale’s North Atlantic Humpback Whale Catalog. The catalog collects decades-long life histories of whales in the North Atlantic Basin using the photographic ID approach pioneered by Allied Whale. It helps researchers understand how whales are using Maine’s coastal waters and how these patterns may be changing over time.

Boaters who encounter whales should follow established federal viewing guidelines:

Remain at least 100 yards from all large whales.

If a whale may be a North Atlantic right whale, remain at least 500 yards away, as required by federal law.

Slow your vessel and never approach a whale head-on or attempt to close the distance for a better view or photograph.

If a whale approaches your vessel, place the engine in neutral and allow the animal to pass.

Never surround, chase, or trap a whale between boats or between a boat and the shoreline.

Please avoid flying drones or other unmanned aircraft over or near whales.

Maintaining these distances helps protect both whales and people, according to NOAA Fisheries. Close vessel approaches can interrupt feeding, resting, and nursing behavior while increasing the risk of vessel strikes and entanglement. At the same time, whales are large, powerful animals that can surface unexpectedly, creating serious safety risks for nearby boaters. Drones can also disturb animals through both their noise and proximity, causing them to alter their natural behavior, said College of the Atlantic Allied Whale Director of Photo-Identification Research Dr. Tanya Lubansky.

“Seeing a humpback whale close to shore is a rare and unforgettable experience,” Lubansky said. “We are fortunate to share these waters with these incredible animals, but it is important that we give them the space they need to feed and behave naturally while keeping everyone on the water safe.”

The recent increase in nearshore humpback whale sightings is likely linked to feeding opportunities, particularly the growing abundance of menhaden, known as “pogies,”and other baitfish in coastal waters, Lubansky said.

Photos and sightings can be submitted through Allied Whale’s online portal at go.coa.edu/whalephotos. Reports of any injured or threatened whales should be communicated directly to the Allied Whale Stranding Hotline at 207-266-1326.

College of the Atlantic Allied Whale has studied whales in the Gulf of Maine and North Atlantic for more than 50 years. The organization serves as the federally authorized marine mammal stranding response team for Maine’s coast from Rockland to the Canadian border.

The group conducts long-term photo-identification research, tracking individual whales throughout their lives using the unique patterns on their tail flukes. Their North Atlantic Humpback Whale Catalog is one of the world’s longest-running databases of individually identified humpback whales. Photographs submitted by members of the public have contributed significantly to this research for decades, helping document whale movements, survival, reproduction, and habitat use across the North Atlantic.

For more information about safe boating around whales, including a free educational course for recreational boaters, visit See A Spout at seeaspout.org.

Share

Leave a comment