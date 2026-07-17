

MOUNT DESERT — On Saturday, August 1, the simple act of dining out can support local restaurants while helping Island Connections continue providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities. Island Connections invites the community to participate in Dine-Around Day, a community tradition that turns a great meal into meaningful support for a vital cause.



Since 2011, Dine-Around Day has brought together local restaurants, residents, and visitors in support of Island Connections and its mission. The annual event celebrates Mount Desert Island’s vibrant dining scene while raising funds to provide free transportation for older adults and people with disabilities throughout MDI and the surrounding islands. These rides help ensure neighbors can reach medical appointments, grocery stores, and other essential destinations, allowing them to remain independent and connected to their community.



“We’ve already provided 350 more rides this year than we had by this point in 2025,” said Carissa Tinker, Executive Director of Island Connections. “Dine-Around Day is special because it gives everyone enjoying MDI that day, whether you live here year-round, spend summers here, or are visiting for the first time, a simple and fun way to support our neighbors.”



This year, more than 30 MDI restaurants are giving back by donating a portion of their day’s proceeds to Island Connections. Whether you’re craving breakfast, lunch, dinner or a sweet treat, there’s a participating restaurant to match your taste. Every meal purchased at a participating restaurant on August 1 helps ensure Island Connections can continue providing free transportation that keeps older adults and people with disabilities connected to the people and places they depend on.



For a complete list of participating restaurants and an interactive map, visit islconnections.org/dine-around-day/.

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