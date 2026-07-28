𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗘𝗧𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 𝗚𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗬 & 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗜𝗢: 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪
𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝟰 - 𝟮𝟴, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲
BASS HARBOR—We are pleased to announce an art show running throughout August at the Library, exhibiting the work of students from the Quietside Art Gallery & Studio. Many of these exceptional students have studied under art instructor Ginny Lane for over eight years. The show will showcase a wide variety of painting styles, reflecting Ginny’s dedication to encouraging each artist’s unique voice.
An opening reception will be held on August 7 from 5:30 p.m.