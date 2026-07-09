The red Corvette ZR1 was purchased new by Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys in 1990 and still includes his original, red mobile phone.

TRENTON – Support the animals while enjoying wonderful food and drink and bidding on amazing auction items at the SPCA of Hancock County’s 13th Annual Wine & Whiskers fundraiser.

The summer fun begins at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday July 28 at the Bar Harbor Club on West Street in Bar Harbor. The cost is $150 per person ($75 of which is tax deductible) and will include hors d’oeuvres and a three-course dinner. There will be a cash bar. All the proceeds from the evening support the operation of the non-profit organization’s animal shelter.

“This event is a celebration of the compassion and generosity that make our work possible in addition to being our largest fundraiser. For more than a century, our community has stood beside the SPCA of Hancock County, ensuring that animals in need have a safe place to turn,” said SPCA Executive Director Mindy Wulf. “Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship, and every donation directly supports the animals who arrive at our shelter needing safety, medical care, and a second chance. We’re excited to come together for an evening that will make a lasting difference in their lives. We hope everyone will join us in helping create more happy endings for the animals who need us most.”

Barton & Gray Mariners Club Daychaser yacht

The highlight of the festive event are the silent and live auctions.

The signature live auction item is a private, six-hour excursion for 12 aboard a custom-built Daychaser yacht, which can be used locally or a number of coastal locations. The package was donated by Barton and Gray Mariners Club, a private yacht-sharing organization that provides its members with unlimited access to a fleet of captained luxury day boats across nearly 40 harbors from Downeast Maine to the Caribbean.

Other items include tasting dinner for four at the James Beard-nominated Aragosta waterfront restaurant on Goose Cove in Deer Isle and a private tour of a local car enthusiast’s collection of more than 100 Corvettes and other rare vintage vehicles. One of the Corvettes is a red ZR1 purchased knew by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and is still equipped with his bright red mobile telephone. Silent auction items include a two-night stay at the pet-friendly Lord Camden Inn in downtown Camden, gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses, jewelry, purses, artwork, housewares and pet items.

“This event brings together the fantastic individuals and businesses in Hancock County who continuously support the work of our shelter, allow us to care for and find new homes for companion animals,” SPCA Board President Michelle Allvin said. “We are not part of any national shelter groups and as such receive no state or federal funding. We are proudly 100% community funded. This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we rely on donations of auction items and business sponsorships to make this event successful.”

Tickets are available on the SPCA website. For those unable to attend Wine & Whiskers, you can still support the SPCA’s mission by making a donation or becoming an event sponsor. To make your reservation, to pre-bid on auction items or to find out how you can make a donation, become a sponsor, please contact Cara Fox at (207) 667-8088. You can also make your reservations or become a sponsor by visiting www.spcahancockcounty.org

Glass House at Aragosta

Share

Leave a comment