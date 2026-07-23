Bar Harbor Story

Bar Harbor Story

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bacusumano's avatar
bacusumano
6h

It feels like the planning board fell way behind on managing Bar Harbor’s growth. Development exploded tenfold in just ten years, and now the town is trying to backtrack by micro-managing existing hotels. The real issue is still parking! If we want to fix congestion and stop people from endlessly circling for nonexistent spots, we need a parking garage. I’m also worried about the traffic impact on Kebo from the new employee housing. Can those small roads handle 300 people moving in? Also, if the town could install sewer and water lines so quickly for this project, why can't they do it just as fast in other areas?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carrie Jones · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture