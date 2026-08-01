Due to a technical issue that began Thursday evening and continued overnight, some applicants were unable to access or complete the antlerless deer permit lottery application.

The application period has reopened and will remain open through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Applicants who successfully submitted an application do not need to apply again. If you attempted to apply and are unsure whether your application was submitted, you may begin the application process again. If your previous application was successful, the system will indicate that an application has already been submitted.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

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