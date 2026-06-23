The 2026 Maine antlerless deer permit lottery opens tomorrow, giving hunters the opportunity to apply for a permit to harvest an antlerless deer in a designated Wildlife Management District (WMD) this fall. An antlerless deer permit allows a licensed hunter to harvest one antlerless deer in the district for which the permit is issued, in addition to an antlered deer statewide.

The lottery will be open from June 25 through July 30, 2026.

Applications must be completed online, and there is no fee to apply.

If you’re selected in the lottery, you’ll need to pay a $12 permit fee plus a $2 agent fee to claim your permit.

Pre-Payment Option

Applicants who choose WMDs 15–17, 20–26, 26A, or 29 as their first-choice district may pay for their permit at the time of application. These districts historically have sufficient permit availability, making applicants highly likely to receive a permit.

In the unlikely event that an applicant who chooses the pre-payment option does not receive a permit, their payment will be refunded in full.

Important Dates

Lottery Application Open: June 25, 2026

Lottery Application Closes: July 30, 2026

Lottery Drawing: August 13, 2026

Lottery Permit Payment Due: September 10, 2026

Extra Permits for Sale: September 15, 2026

Second Extra Permit Sale Period: September 29, 2026

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Permit Dollars at Work

When you purchase an antlerless deer permit, you’re helping conserve critical habitat for Maine’s deer herd.

Revenue from antlerless deer permits supports the acquisition and management of deer wintering areas (DWAs)—the dense softwood forests that provide shelter and protection for white-tailed deer during Maine’s harsh winters. Since 2022, permit funds have helped protect and manage more than 10,000 acres of this essential habitat, ensuring deer have the resources they need to survive and thrive for generations to come.

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