BAR HARBOR—The Bar Harbor Town Council will make annual appointments to boards and committees at its July 21, 2026 meeting. If you are interested in serving, please complete an Application for Appointment to Boards, Committees, Commissions and Task Forces:

The purpose of this application is to assist the Town Council’s Appointments Committee in evaluating applicant’s understanding of the responsibilities of the position, commitment to public service, judgment, temperament, and ability to work collaboratively.

Applicants are encouraged to answer each question thoughtfully and candidly. The Town recognizes that individuals bring different experiences and viewpoints to public service. This application is intended to help ensure that appointments are made with careful consideration of the responsibilities, authority, and expectations associated with each position.

Contact the Town Clerk’s office at 288-4098 with any questions or if would prefer to complete a paper application.

Applications for new appointments or re-appointments are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 6.

The enabling ordinance for most committees is viewable at: Municipal Code, Chapter 31, Boards and Committees.

Board Vacancies and Expiring Terms

Appeals Board

One member with term expiring July 2027

One member with term expiring July 2028

Two members with terms expiring July 2029



Board of Assessment Review

One member with term expiring July 2027

Two members with terms expiring July 2029

Conservation Commission

Two members with terms expiring July 2029

Design Review Board

Two members with terms expiring July 2028

Three members with terms expiring July 2029

Housing Authority

One Tenant Commissioner with term expiring July 2029

One Community Member at Large with term expiring July 2029

Marine Resources Committee

Three members with terms expiring July 2029



Parks & Recreation Committee

Two members with terms expiring July 2029



Planning Board

One member with term expiring July 2028

Two members with terms expiring July 2029



Task Force on the Climate Emergency

One Student Representative with term expiring July 2027

Two members with terms expiring July 2028

Two members with terms expiring July 2029

Water Superintendent

GENERAL PURPOSE

The Water Superintendent is responsible for the overall operation, maintenance and construction activities of the Water Division while ensuring compliance with all Federal, State, and local regulations. The primary responsibility is for maintaining and improving upon the efficiency, effectiveness, and safety of all areas under their direction and control. The Water Superintendent performs varied duties requiring a thorough knowledge of departmental operations and exercises judgment and initiative in completing tasks, particularly in situations not clearly defined by precedent or established procedures. The Water Superintendent is called upon to handle a significant amount of detail, each varying from the other in substance and content, requiring flexibility to adapt to the needs of the Water Division, the direction of the Public Works Director and changing priorities from external influences, such as regulatory inspections and customers.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

This position works under the supervision of the Public Works Director.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED

The Water Superintendent supervises the activities and performance of the Water Division’s operations and provides direct or indirect supervision to all staff within the Division. The Water Superintendent carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with Town policies and applicable laws.

Interview, applicant selection. Supervision, scheduling, training and development, performance evaluation, pay increase recommendation, counseling, discipline, and employee termination. Oversee the safety of assigned staff. Instruct and monitor staff regarding proper operating and maintenance procedures. Comply, and ensure that all staff comply, with all applicable Division safety procedures and OSHA safety regulations. Process timecards for payroll and track employee time spent in various work duties.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Regular attendance at the workplace is required. On-call and ability to respond to all Water Division emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Responsible for the daily operations of the Water Division. Plan, schedule, coordinate and direct the operation and maintenance activities of the water treatment, pumping, storage, and distribution systems. Coordinate all staff, contractors, and other resources necessary for successful operation.

Develop, implement, and enforce all policies and procedures relating to the operation of the Water Division.

Keep abreast of industry trends, developments of new equipment or techniques and any other factors affecting the Division’s operations.

Actively ensure the quarterly meter reads are completed and oversee the entire billing process, including late payment and disconnect notices.

Actively manage all the sampling and testing requirements for regulatory compliance and report those activities to the Public Works Director.

Coordinate Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of Water Division infrastructures.

Responsible for all public relations for the Water Division.

Direct all customer service activities, such as complaints, collections, service requests, and maintain a log of those complaints.

Assist in the development of the Water Division’s budget and oversee the annual operating expenditures. Provide equipment replacement estimates and adjust budget line items to reflect other upcoming expenses.

Responsible for the requisition and acquisition of all materials and supplies needed for effective operations; include planning for supply chain shortages.

Review and approve all Water Division invoices for the accounts payable process.

Review and update Maine Public Utility Commission (PUC) -approved Water Division Terms and Conditions.

Prepares annual reports with support from others (PUC, budget).

Maintain current knowledge of Federal, State, and local laws and regulations affecting the Water Division’s operations.

Ensure the Water Division’s compliance with regulatory agencies, such as PUC, Maine Drinking Water Program (MDWP), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA).

Prepare, review, and submit all required regulatory reports.

Advise the Public Works Director, engineers and other Town officials in matters relating to the Water Division’s activities. Keep all Town staff and boards informed of the Water Division’s operations and activities.

Prepare, recommend, develop, and oversee implementation of specific projects to improve the efficiency of the Water Division’s operations.

Plan and attend all staff meetings.

Perform special projects and related responsibilities as initiated and requested.

Perform other related duties as required, directed or as the situation dictates.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in water Treatment, Civil Engineering, or a closely related field, plus five (5) to ten (10) years of progressively responsible experience in water treatment/distribution operation, utility management, public administration, or civil engineering, including supervisory experience; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Valid State of Maine Driver’s License required. Class III Water Treatment License (Minimum). Class II Water Distribution License (Minimum). Additional training may be required, i.e., hazardous materials (HAZMAT) training, confined space training, water treatment training.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills; ability to communicate effectively. both verbally and in writing; ability to effectively deal with customers and all members of the public in a courteous and tactful manner; ability to establish and maintain good working relationships with coworkers. Excellent knowledge of the operations, activities and equipment associated with water treatment, pumping and distribution systems. Ability to operate all required equipment, including GIS mapping equipment, meter reading equipment, pumps, saws, hand tools, generators, and pipe locating and repairing tools. Excellent planning and organizational skills; ability to work with a high level of detail; ability to manage time and meet deadlines, ability to prioritize multiple tasks and deal effectively with interruptions; ability to identify and analyze complex issues and to develop appropriate recommendations. Excellent computer skills, including the ability to operate assigned software, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software, billing software, Microsoft Office (Word and Excel) and others. Excellent supervisory skills: ability to oversee and ensure the effectiveness of the work of subordinate personnel.

TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT USED:

Motorized vehicles. Facility plant equipment, tools, computer, and standard office equipment.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Frequently required to walk, sit, climb, stoop, kneel, crouch, crawl, balance, grasp, pull and reach. Frequently required to lift and move up to 25 pounds and occasionally to lift and move up to 100 pounds.

Operation of plant equipment, tools, computer, and standard office equipment requires eye-hand coordination and finger dexterity.

How to Apply:

If you meet the qualifications and are ready to contribute to the success of Bar Harbor’s public works, please submit your resume and cover letter to hr@barharbormaine.gov or by mailing them in to:

Town of Bar Harbor

Attn: Human Resources

93 Cottage St

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Note: The Town of Bar Harbor is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds and experiences.

This position will remain open until filled.

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