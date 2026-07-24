SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Author, historian, and human rights leader Judith Goldstein will present “Four Murals of Imagination: Cushing, Chagall, Benton, and Ringgold” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, August 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration appreciated for this in person program and online program.

Howard Gardiner Cushing, Marc Chagall, Thomas Hart Benton and Faith Ringgold were four outstanding artists who on occasion exposed fascinating stories through painted murals. Their works powerfully and beautifully conveyed much about themselves and the four vastly different worlds that inspired and shaped them as artists. They didn’t know each other. They painted vastly different subjects in strikingly different ways. But all four sought inspiration in Paris as a center of artistic inspiration.

Dr. Judith S. Goldstein founded Humanity in Action in 1997. She served as its Executive Director for over 20 years leading its international educational programs. Judith received her Master’s Degree and PhD in history from Columbia University. She has written several books and articles about European and American history, including works on Maine and Mt. Desert Island.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/3zxm6wu6. For more information, call 207-244-7065, visit www.swhplibrary.org, or email programs@swhplibrary.org.

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