SOUTHWEST HARBOR – On Monday, June 29th from 5:00-6:30, drop in to meet artists Barbara & Frank Roberts at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for an Art Reception. Barbara’s Paintings of Acadia (acrylic on canvas) and Frank’s Pen and Ink Drawings of Rockefeller Bridges and Buildings are on display now, and the reception is the final day of the exhibit. Artwork is for sale with 20% of the proceeds benefiting the Library. Light refreshments served. No registration necessary.



Details at https://tinyurl.com/3p835ux

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