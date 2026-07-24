Sam Chappell

NORTHEAST HARBOR—Join Artemis Gallery on Thursday July 30, 5-7 PM, as we host our fifth exhibition of the summer! This exciting event showcases our six featured artists: Lisa Botswick, acrylic painting, Sam Chappell, acrylic painting, Claire Cushman, oil painting, Keri Kimura, abstract acrylic painting, Ben Lincoln, oil painting and furniture, and Goody-B Wiseman, bronze sculpture. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of art, live music, refreshments, and conversation while meeting the featured artists and exploring the new exhibition. A portion of the proceeds from this show will support Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute.

1 Old Firehouse Lane

Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

207 276 3001

info@artemisgalleryme.com

artemisgalleryme.com

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