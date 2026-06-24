Lisa Lebofsky, On The Horizon, oil on aluminum

Artemis Gallery’s third exhibition of the season opens on July 2nd and runs through July 14th. The public is warmly invited to celebrate the artists and their work at the Opening Reception on Thursday, July 2nd, from 5 PM to 7PM. Enjoy music, wine, small bites and fine art!

This group exhibition brings together the work of Scott Baltz, Rick Landesberg, Lisa Lebofsky, David Sears, and Nancy Simonds. Working across painting and sculpture, each artist draws inspiration from the natural world. The exhibition offers a range of perspectives, from sweeping landscapes and coastal scenes to carved forms and abstract explorations of land and water.

Artemis Gallery is proud to support the Maine Seacoast Mission through this exhibition, donating a portion of all sales to the organization and its ongoing work serving Maine’s coastal and island communities.

Explore the exhibition.

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