TOWN HILL—ArtWaves has released its August lineup of classes.

August 2026 Highlights

Immersive Youth Camps: Week-long programs include Dance Discovery Week (Grades 5-12), Clay Camp (Ages 6-12), Painting Camp (Ages 6-12), and the unique Fire, Glass, and Barbed Needles Arts Camp.

Fine Art & Craft classes: Renowned artist Christine Lafuente leads an intensive En Plein Air Painting workshop. Other specialized sessions include Photo-to-Batik Art with Gloria Avner, Artisan Soap Making, Pysanky Ukrainian Egg Decorating, and printmaking workshops with guest artist Juliana Ramirez.

Weekly Community Groups: Ongoing programs return, including Which Stitch? A Community Fiber Group every Monday, open studio access, Zumba!, Karate, Downeast Community Dance, and Improv Comedy.

Wellness & Movement: Mid-week Yoga with the MDI YMCA; and evening Ecstatic Yoga; sessions keep the community moving.

Registration Details

Pre-registration is required for all camps and specialized workshops. Community members can view course descriptions, material lists, and register directly on the ArtWaves website.

Contact Information 1345-A State Highway 102, Bar Harbor, ME 04609 Phone: 207-266-0010

Email: office@artwavesmdi.org

Website: www.artwavesmdi.org

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