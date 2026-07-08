TOWN HILL—ArtWaves MDI has launched its July schedule, offering hands-on visual arts, youth camps, performing arts, and wellness programs. Creative offerings include craft workshops like The Ancient Art of Twining, Photo-to-Batik with Gloria Avner, and Contemporary Marbling. The studio also hosts regular Open Studio Hours and a weekly Which Stitch? Fiber Group.

Immersive youth programs feature a Theatre Arts & Stagecraft Camp alongside Clay Camp sessions for ages 6–12. Theater and dance enthusiasts can participate in Adult Ballet, weekly Improv Comedy, the Downeast Community Dance, the Acadia Dance Festival Intensive, and Dance Discovery Week for grades 5–12.

The wellness track offers recurring community fitness classes, including Yoga with the MDI YMCA, Zumba!, and Karate. Special movement events feature Ecstatic Yoga and a Pop-Up Barre Class.

All programs take place on campus, and advanced online registration is required. For schedules and registration, visit artwavesmdi.org or contact office@artwavesmdi.org.

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