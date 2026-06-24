Dear Friends of ArtWaves,

A heartfelt thank you to all of our volunteers and community partners who made the ArtWaves Summer Solstice Celebration such a vibrant and joyful event.

What a delight! Taking in the beautiful artwork and dancing to the energizing steel drum music of Flash! in the Pans with community members ranging in age from nine months to over eighty years -- can’t think of a better way to welcome in the summer!

Thanks to the patrons of the arts who dropped donations in the felted flower hats and those who purched artwork from our Artist Members.

If you would like to share images from Solstice, please email them to office@artwavesmdi.org (thanks to Zoë Wade for the above image).

With gratitude,

The ArtWaves Team

Submit Your Art!

Upcoming Workshop with Camille Kouyoumdjian! This Thursday, 6/25!

Curious about collage? Register now! We need four more students in order to run this fantastic workshop!

Participants will explore the textures, colors, and patterns of Acadia National Park through a curated collection of found natural objects—such as stones, driftwood fragments, dried grasses, bark, and sea-worn materials. Using these objects as visual and tactile references, we will examine how shape, repetition, contrast, and surface inform our understanding of place.

Don’t miss out -- sign up now!

I’m Interested!

Sign Up For July 7th

Celebrate Art, Community, and Creativity at Clay’s Shack Opening Fundraiser!

Join us on Wednesday, July 2, 5-7 pm, for the festive opening of Clay’s Shack in Northeast Harbor, a special event benefiting ArtWaves. The “Artists in Schools” fundraiser includes paintings by ArtWaves instructor Ernie McMullen alongside his students Katie Dube, Hills Buchanan, and Liz Cutler.

Follow @claysshack on instagram for more!



More Info!

SOLO SHOWS

Enjoy the work of ArtWaves Artist Members’ solo shows this summer!

Rick Osann: Bass Harbor Memorial Library, Bernard, ME- May 26-June 27

Terre Lefferts: Lamoine Grange Hall June 27th, and at Birch Bay Senior Living Center, Bar Harbor, June, July and August

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