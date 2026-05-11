BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves and Healthy Acadia are partnering with the community to make Art for Health & Hope, a community art installation. As part of Healthy Acadia’s 25-year celebrations, it is inviting the community to take part in Art for Health & Hope, a collaborative project that will become a large-scale installation celebrating health, connection, resilience, and hope, and representing community members of all ages and backgrounds, from all corners of Hancock and Washington counties.

ArtWaves is pleased to host two free art-making sessions as part of this project: “The Art of Felting for Health & Hope” on Wednesday, June 10, from 5:30-7 p.m., and “Mosaic Art for Health & Hope” on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, from 5:30-7 p.m. Artist Liz Cutler will lead both sessions. She will share her vast expertise and joy in making art to help participants create 5”x7” art pieces for Art for Health & Hope. Together, the organizations are excited to partner to make art and build community.

Register to attend these sessions at www.artwavesmdi.org/event-6680462 (Felt Making Session) and www.artwavesmdi.org/event-6680434 (Mosaic Art Session) and check out other ArtWaves offerings on the calendar on their website at www.artwavesmdi.org/CALENDAR.

“I think it’s really important to support other nonprofits,” shared Liz Cutler, a founder of ArtWaves. “Healthy Acadia is one of the many nonprofits that we collaborate with, often through projects that are made possible by our amazing volunteers.”

Cutler also shared that she is excited about Art for Health & Hope because “making things is healing and makes everyone happy. Being in community and creating, you get to connect with other people that you might not otherwise connect with.”

“We are so thrilled to partner with ArtWaves on these exciting offerings,” shares Shoshona Smith, Healthy Acadia’s development director. “These sessions are sure to be a lot of fun, in a wonderful setting, and with the incredible Liz Cutler! Plus, we know that art can open the door to conversation, connection, and hope, all of which are essential to strong, healthy communities.”

“For community members who can’t make it,” Smith continues, “There are also ways to participate in Healthy Acadia’s Art for Health & Hope from home, or to host an Art for Health & Hope art-making event themselves!” To learn more about other ways to be involved, visit www.healthyacadia.org.

ArtWaves is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community arts center dedicated to making creativity accessible to all. Located on Mount Desert Island, they offer a welcoming space where artists of all ages and skill levels can explore, learn, and connect through the arts.

Through dynamic workshops, classes, and exhibitions, they provide opportunities for hands-on learning in painting, printmaking, fiber arts, mixed media, and more. Their programs are designed to inspire self-expression, foster collaboration, and support lifelong engagement in the arts.

From the ArtWaves website: “Whether you’re picking up a brush for the first time or refining your craft, ArtWaves is a place to grow, create, and be part of a thriving artistic community. Join us in celebrating the power of art to inspire, connect, and transform.”

Healthy Acadia encourages all community members to take part in this milestone year and help shape the next 25 years of building health and hope across the region. To learn more, get involved, and support Healthy Acadia’s work, visit www.healthyacadia.org or call 207-664-1751.

Healthy Acadia, celebrating 25 years, is a 501(c)(3) community health organization dedicated to building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives. Primarily serving Maine’s Washington and Hancock counties, the organization provides community health support and leadership across Maine, through partnerships, programs, and advocacy. Learn more at https://healthyacadia.org.