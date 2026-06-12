Via MDIRSS website

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SOUTHWEST HARBOR—For 15 years, Susan Reiff Allen has served the students and school staff of the Mount Desert Island region.

She’s done more than that, though.

As the longest serving board member, Allen has given time in many leadership capacities including as Mount Desert Island High School Board chair and Pemetic Board chair, as well as on numerous hiring committees and negotiating teams.

She chose not to run for reelection this year and her last meetings were at the beginning of this week.

“Susan has been an incredibly hard working public servant and tireless advocate for kids. She has helped unite the board during difficult times and been a consistent wise presence through many challenging periods,” said Jessica Stewart, Mount Desert Island Regional School System - AOS 91 School Board chair. “We are so sad to see her go!”

BHS file photo.

At the June 8, AOS meeting, Allen—who grew up on MDI—said that it has been a pleasure to be on the boards.

“My children are upset with me, which is amazing,” Allen said and then joked, “So, the lesson is they don’t want me home, right?”

Allen’s time has paralleled Superintendent Mike Zboray’s.

“Susan and I became very familiar with each other as soon as I started in my position as interim superintendent,” Zboray said. “We developed a close working relationship with her in her role as the board chair for the high school than I did in her role as a board member during my short stint as principal at Pemetic.”

It was a time of learning and adjustment.

“Those first few months were a bit crazy, but I learned quickly that Susan has the strength of character and commitment to the students in this district, sewn deep in her heart,” Zboray said. “Her steadfast leadership of the board has allowed MDIHS to flourish post-COVID. She is calm, thoughtful, and deliberate, and knows when and how to ask the right questions. I will miss her thoughtfulness, candor, and great sense of humor!”

Marie Yarborough said Allen never takes a break and is always focused.

“You show what it looks like to come to a meeting prepared, to come to a meeting engaged,” Yarborough said.

Another board member commended Allen’s generosity.

“When I was considering joining someone said (you’ve) got to talk to Susan, and I reached out to you and you were so ready to get on a call with me and so authentic in just sharing things and without bias and encouraging gently and you know just it really made me feel very positive about this kind of unknown,” the board member said. “I often think of just how thoughtful you are with your words.”

Allen’s way of service and leadership, she said, was something to reach for.

OUR INTERVIEW WITH SUSAN

Susan was kind and gracious enough to have a quick interview with us. Our questions are in bold.

Why have you decided not to run again?

When I first joined the board fifteen (FIFTEEN! Holy cow, how is that possible?) years ago, I was able to start my day early and end it late, allowing for my own work to take place in the fringes, at times. Alas, not shockingly, I can’t seem to burn the candle at both ends anymore, and I’m finding that I need more time to focus on my own responsibilities, especially as they grow.

What made you decide to run in the first place?

Previous to the School Committee, I had served on the Warrant Committee as a way to give back to a place that had given me so much. With littles in tow and in and soon-to-be-in the school system, I thought it was a great time to shift to that role.



It’s been 15 years, right? Did you ever imagine it would be 15 years!

Definitely not. It’s hard to believe, really. But then I think about the fact that my oldest daughter went from kindergarten through high school graduation while I was sitting at these tables, and the chapters unfold in my mind.



What was/is the best part of being on the the boards (SO MANY!) that you’ve been on?

The best part of any and all of these boards and committees are the relationships made. Sitting at a table with people with different perspectives of how to view our goals and processes has been incredibly rewarding. These years and this work has introduced me to many wonderful new friends, and getting to know the people who care so deeply and work so tirelessly on behalf of the kids in this district is the greatest gift to take with me.



What would you say to people thinking of running/serving?

To me, joining the board should mean being ready to show up (This is a big one!), ready to really listen to people, and to hold space to look at issues through a different and/or new lens. We are here to support our educators and administrators to make the best decisions for our children. That’s a pretty simple goal, really. Of course the 2026 mechanics of doing that are complex, but it’s a lot less overwhelming when you know you’re surrounded by people who are also there for that simple reason.



In your time on the board, you’ve often talked a lot about different elements of the community coming together, civility, and the importance of kids’ futures? Do you have advice/thoughts to others to promote those goals?

As in everything from parenting to workplace success, leading by example is our best chance. Globally these days the tone seems to be that if we disagree with one another, that’s the end of it all; two factions are formed for all goals. But of course that’s never the case, and our communities here work hard to showcase that every day. I don’t have to agree with someone about everything to want to help them change their tire in the rain, or invite their kid for dinner, and I’ve felt that in reciprocation all of my life. I know that our schools do a great job with this messaging, and it’s up to the adults in the room to foster that, even if it means combating some serious messaging from all reaches of technology.



Do you have any hopes for the future of the region’s schools?

The most important hope is for support and subsequent longevity, which I have seen as being harder to do as enrollments decrease and costs rise. The pressure points are increasing, and that worries me for the sake of our children.



Is there anyone you want to thank? Encourage?

How much time do I have?

Teachers—you are inspirational warriors! From pre-K to 12, in all of these years I’ve still never been able to imagine myself surviving even a day in a classroom, ha. The administrators that I have worked with (and there have been many!) have ALL been kind, patient and again, in it for the right reasons, which simplifies things. I’m so grateful for all I’ve learned from everyone in the buildings. And fellow board members of course.. people who I’ve spent practically as much time with as my own family members. They’ve become family, and my biggest sadness about leaving is seeing them less. I DID tell them that I could come back to be a heckler in the crowd though, if that feeling became overwhelming. :)



I guess what I’m trying to get to is if you’ve learned anything about yourself and the community that you’d like to share? And if there is anything you’d like to encourage/share?

It’s hard to fully unpack the ways in which this time has impacted me. I’ve raised two daughters in this community, and I’ve seen its incredible worth firsthand. My biggest lesson and best offering of ‘advice’ makes me sound like the parent of teens that I am—Get out into the community and get involved. I always think of that Cherokee fable (The Parable of Two Wolves) where the son asks his father about the fight between the wolves of fear and happiness, “Which will win?” to which the father replies “Whichever one you feed.” We have to put out there what we want to build, and I want my fellow community members to be supported and vice versa. It’s a win-win.

And what are you going to do with your free time?

Oh my word … it’s going to be so strange to be home for dinner every night!

LINKS TO LEARN MORE

MDIRSS Article

MDIRSS page.

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