SOUTHWEST HARBOR - Curious about the geologic origins of Mount Desert Island and how it came to be? Wondering how glaciers shaped its dramatic landscape? Join geologists Duane and Ruth Braun at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, May 26th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for this in-person and online presentation, “Assembling the Mount Desert Island Geology Puzzle.” This is one of our most highly anticipated programs of the year—regularly drawing a full house! Purchase your copy of the Braun’s Guide to the Geology of Mount Desert Island, The Schoodic Peninsula, and Acadia National Park, 2024 Edition at the library for $20. Proceeds benefit the Library and the Maine Granite Industry Museum and Historical Society

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In this talk, the Brauns will guide us through the island’s deep geologic past—starting nearly a billion years ago, when what is now MDI was once part of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, before becoming part of North America. Fast forward to the last million years. Glaciers advanced and retreated across the island at least five times, burying it under as much as 5,000 feet of ice. As the last glacier melted away about 15,000 years ago, it left behind the striking features and deposits that define MDI today.

Ruth Braun, who holds a Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University, has taught science, math, and geology at both high school and college levels. Duane Braun, with a Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University, is a retired Geosciences Professor from Bloomsburg University. He also mapped glacial deposits across 9,000 square miles of northeastern Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Geological Survey.

Together, Ruth and Duane have taught geology courses for Acadia Senior College, co-authored a guidebook on MDI’s geology, and Duane has updated MDI’s geologic maps for the Maine Geological Survey.

Don’t miss this chance to see MDI’s past come to life through science and storytelling!

Registration required. https://tinyurl.com/yen35ym9. 207-244-7065 or email programs@swhplibrary.org.

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