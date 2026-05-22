Maine is home to thousands of miles of scenic ATV trails winding through forests, waterways, and rural communities — but before you hit the trails this Memorial Day weekend, make sure your destination is open and ready for use.

While the holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer recreation, many ATV trails across Maine do not officially open until after Memorial Day. Trail conditions can vary widely this time of year, and riding on closed or muddy trails can cause significant damage that impacts access for the entire season.

Before you ride:

Review Maine’s ATV laws

Check with your local ATV club for current trail conditions and openings

Visit the Bureau of Parks and Lands website for the latest statewide trail notices and updates

Respect all posted closures and trail restrictions

As riders head outdoors this weekend, we’re asking everyone to help keep Maine’s trail systems safe, sustainable, and enjoyable for all users.

Thank you for doing your part to keep Maine’s trails safe, welcoming, and accessible all season long. Have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.

Review Maine ATV Laws

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