SOUTHWEST HARBOR—On August 4 and August 18, Open Table MDI will serve from-scratch meals at St John’s Episcopal Church in Southwest Harbor from 5:30 - 7 pm.

The Bar Harbor Supper at 116 Cottage St will be served every Tuesday as usual from 4 - 7 pm.



Dates for the Quietside Supper will continue to be posted on flyers all over MDI, the Bar Harbor Story, and Open Table MDI’s Facebook, Instagram, and website.

The mission of Open Table MDI is to inspire strong, loving, and inclusive communities by bringing people together to share in nourishing food. For more information about the community suppers, visit the website: opentablemdi.org.

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