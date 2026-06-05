BAR HARBOR — On Thursday, June 18 at 5:30pm, author Andrew McQuinn will present his debut novel, Playing It Out Straight, at the Jesup Memorial Library. Copies will be available for sale courtesy of Sherman’s Books.

Repressed by his father to be someone he is not, and feeling alone in his quaint, sleepy coastal Maine town, seventeen-year-old Kyle McKinley needs a fresh start and a chance to discover his sexuality and identity. Then his father drops a bombshell: they’re moving across the country to Santa Monica, California.

Recently, nineteen-year-old up and coming actor Scotty Valentin gave up all hopes of finding a boyfriend after a string of men used and abused him for him for fame and money. Relationships in Hollywood come with a price: his privacy and trust.

When Kyle and Scotty meet while at the auditions for the adaptation to his father’s novel, the chemistry between them is instantaneous, leaving Kyle wanting more. Could Scotty be the answer Kyle’s been running from and searching for?

Andrew McQuinn was born and raised on Mount Desert Island off the coast of Maine. He spent his youth exploring Acadia National Park and went on to get a Bachelor of Science in video production. His move to Las Vegas re-ignited his creative juices, ending a five-year writer’s block that went on to inspire a couple of stories. In his free time, Andrew enjoys watching horror films with his partner, Louis, exploring the outdoors, and reading a good book with his feline friend, Marty, by his side. He now resides in Maine, where he works as a case manager for children with special needs.

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